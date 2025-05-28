Earnings Outlook For Kohl's

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kohl's will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.53.

Anticipation surrounds Kohl's's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.18, leading to a 5.9% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Kohl's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.27 0.45 0.04 EPS Actual 0.95 0.20 0.59 -0.24 Price Change % -6.0% -3.0% 1.0% 7.000000000000001%

Performance of Kohl's Shares

Shares of Kohl's were trading at $7.91 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Kohl's

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kohl's.

Kohl's has received a total of 21 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $8.46, the consensus suggests a potential 6.95% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Kohl's, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Kohl's are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kohl's Neutral -9.39% $1.92B 1.26%

Key Takeaway:

Kohl's is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, Kohl's is at the top among its peers. However, for return on equity, Kohl's is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know Kohl's Better

Kohl's operates about 1,150 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also has a large digital sales operation. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 25% of its 2024 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Breaking Down Kohl's's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Kohl's's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.39% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.89%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kohl's's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, Kohl's faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

