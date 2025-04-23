Earnings Outlook For Integer Holdings

Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Integer Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

Anticipation surrounds Integer Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Integer Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.46 1.36 1.25 1.11 EPS Actual 1.43 1.43 1.30 1.14 Price Change % -4.0% -1.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Performance of Integer Holdings Shares

Shares of Integer Holdings were trading at $117.98 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Integer Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Integer Holdings.

Analysts have given Integer Holdings a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $146.8, indicating a potential 24.43% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Inspire Medical Systems, iRhythm Technologies and Glaukos, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Inspire Medical Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $223.1, suggesting a potential 89.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for iRhythm Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $127.75, suggesting a potential 8.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Glaukos, with an average 1-year price target of $170.86, suggesting a potential 44.82% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Inspire Medical Systems, iRhythm Technologies and Glaukos, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Integer Holdings Outperform 11.12% $116.80M 2.02% Inspire Medical Systems Outperform 24.52% $203.73M 5.08% iRhythm Technologies Buy 24.01% $115.07M -1.64% Glaukos Outperform 28.09% $76.86M -4.68%

Key Takeaway:

Integer Holdings is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

Get to Know Integer Holdings Better

Integer Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into one segment and derives its revenues from three product lines: Cardio & Vascular, Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation and Other Markets. The company earns more than half of its revenue in the United States.

Financial Insights: Integer Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Integer Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Integer Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Integer Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Integer Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Integer Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.68.

To track all earnings releases for Integer Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

