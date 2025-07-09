Earnings Outlook For Helen Of Troy

Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Helen Of Troy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91.

Investors in Helen Of Troy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.38 2.58 1.05 1.59 EPS Actual 2.33 2.67 1.21 0.99 Price Change % -5.0% -1.0% -2.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Helen Of Troy were trading at $31.29 as of July 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Helen Of Troy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Helen Of Troy.

Helen Of Troy has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $52.0, the consensus suggests a potential 66.19% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Traeger, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Traeger, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 92.01% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Traeger, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Helen Of Troy Buy -0.68% $235.93M 3.08% Traeger Buy -1.13% $59.46M -0.28%

Key Takeaway:

Helen Of Troy is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Helen Of Troy: A Closer Look

Helen Of Troy Ltd is a consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of brands. It has two operating segments: Home and Outdoor segment provides a broad range of consumer products for home activities such as food preparation, cooking, cleaning, and organization; as well as products for outdoor and on-the-go activities such as hydration, food storage, backpacks, and travel gear, and The Beauty and Wellness segment provides beauty and wellness products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Helen Of Troy

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Helen Of Troy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.68%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Helen Of Troy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helen Of Troy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helen Of Troy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.67%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Helen Of Troy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.57, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Helen Of Troy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

