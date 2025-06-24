Earnings Outlook For General Mills

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that General Mills will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71.

The announcement from General Mills is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.5% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at General Mills's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.96 1.22 1.06 0.99 EPS Actual 1 1.40 1.07 1.01 Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% -0.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills were trading at $53.47 as of June 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about General Mills

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding General Mills.

General Mills has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $55.5, the consensus suggests a potential 3.8% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kraft Heinz, Kellanova and Hershey, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kraft Heinz, with an average 1-year price target of $28.4, suggesting a potential 46.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kellanova, with an average 1-year price target of $83.5, suggesting a potential 56.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hershey, with an average 1-year price target of $168.12, suggesting a potential 214.42% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Kraft Heinz, Kellanova and Hershey, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity General Mills Neutral -5.04% $1.64B 6.78% Kraft Heinz Neutral -6.43% $2.06B 1.44% Kellanova Neutral -3.66% $1.06B 7.91% Hershey Neutral -13.75% $944.27M 4.77%

Key Takeaway:

General Mills ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a decrease of 5.04%. It ranks in the top for gross profit at $1.64B. In terms of return on equity, it is also in the top position with 6.78%.

Delving into General Mills's Background

General Mills is a global packaged food company that produces snacks, cereal, convenient meals, dough, baking mixes and ingredients, pet food, and superpremium ice cream. Its largest brands are Nature Valley, Cheerios, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Blue Buffalo, and Haagen-Dazs. In fiscal 2024, 81% of its revenue was derived from the United States, although the company also operates in Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. Although most of General Mills' products are sold through retail stores to consumers, the company also sells products to the foodservice channel and the commercial baking industry.

Financial Milestones: General Mills's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: General Mills's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.04%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: General Mills's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): General Mills's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.78%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): General Mills's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: General Mills's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.53. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for General Mills visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for GIS

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

