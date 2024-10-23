Earnings Outlook For Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Euronet Worldwide will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.14.

The market awaits Euronet Worldwide's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 3.24% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Euronet Worldwide's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.26 1.04 1.76 2.70 EPS Actual 2.25 1.28 1.88 2.72 Price Change % -3.0% 2.0% -2.0% 9.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide were trading at $97.06 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Euronet Worldwide

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $123.0, the consensus suggests a potential 26.73% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Western Union, StoneCo and Payoneer Global, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Western Union, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, indicating a potential 86.61% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for StoneCo, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, indicating a potential 86.61% downside. Payoneer Global is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $9.06, indicating a potential 90.67% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Western Union, StoneCo and Payoneer Global are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Euronet Worldwide Buy 5.02% $405.40M 6.76% Western Union Neutral -8.85% $402.50M 33.62% StoneCo Neutral 11.86% $2.25B 3.29% Payoneer Global Buy 15.86% $202.56M 4.87%

Key Takeaway:

Euronet Worldwide ranks first in gross profit and return on equity among its peers. It ranks second in revenue growth.

All You Need to Know About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Inc is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions. The company operates an independent network of ATMs in Europe, along with a network for prepaid products such as mobile top-ups, and processes point-of-sale transactions. It operates in three segment EFT Processing Segment, epay Segment, and Money Transfer Segment. Its segment revenue comes from by operating income, electronical financial transaction processing, mainly generates revenue from monthly ATM management fees and currency conversion transactions. It generates the majority if its geographic revenue from the United States of America.

Euronet Worldwide's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Euronet Worldwide displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Euronet Worldwide's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Euronet Worldwide's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Euronet Worldwide's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.99, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Euronet Worldwide visit their earnings calendar on our site.

