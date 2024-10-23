Earnings Outlook For Ensign Group

Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ensign Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36.

Ensign Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 4.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ensign Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.30 1.28 1.27 1.19 EPS Actual 1.32 1.30 1.28 1.20 Price Change % 5.0% -2.0% 5.0% 0.0%

Performance of Ensign Group Shares

Shares of Ensign Group were trading at $148.79 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Ensign Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ensign Group.

Ensign Group has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $164.0, the consensus suggests a potential 10.22% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Encompass Health, PACS Group and Acadia Healthcare Co, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Encompass Health is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $107.0, suggesting a potential 28.09% downside. PACS Group is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $43.71, indicating a potential 70.62% downside. For Acadia Healthcare Co, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $86.8, indicating a potential 41.66% downside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Encompass Health, PACS Group and Acadia Healthcare Co, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ensign Group Outperform 12.48% $162.65M 4.39% Encompass Health Buy 9.61% $1.24B 6.33% PACS Group Buy 29.08% $153.87M -3.12% Acadia Healthcare Co Neutral 8.85% $768.16M 2.70%

Key Takeaway:

Ensign Group ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Ensign Group is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ensign Group

Ensign Group Inc provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. Its regional subsidiaries oversee skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice, mobile ancillary, and urgent care operations. Medicare and Medicaid programs contribute a majority of revenue received for Ensign's services. The firm operates through two segments, Skilled services, and Standard Bearer. The skilled services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment comprises of properties owned by the company through its captive REIT and leased to skilled nursing and assisted living operations. The majority of the revenue is generated from the skilled services segment.

Ensign Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ensign Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ensign Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.85%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ensign Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Ensign Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

