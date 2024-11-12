Earnings Outlook For Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ecopetrol will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

The market awaits Ecopetrol's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.10, leading to a 3.33% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ecopetrol's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.57 0.54 0.53 EPS Actual 0.42 0.50 0.52 0.61 Price Change % -3.0% 1.0% -3.0% 1.0%

Tracking Ecopetrol's Stock Performance

Shares of Ecopetrol were trading at $7.5 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Ecopetrol

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ecopetrol.

Analysts have provided Ecopetrol with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Underperform. The average one-year price target stands at $8.5, suggesting a potential 13.33% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Equinor, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Equinor received a Underperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $25.8, implying a potential 244.0% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Equinor, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Occidental Petroleum Neutral 1.72% $2.55B 4.26% Equinor Underperform -1.96% $9.99B 5.18%

Key Takeaway:

Ecopetrol ranks higher than its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, indicating stronger financial performance in these areas. However, its return on equity is lower compared to the peer group average. Overall, Ecopetrol is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA is engaged in commercial and industrial activities related to the exploration, exploitation, refining, transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, their derivatives, and products, as well as the electric power transmission services, design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects and the provision of information technology and telecommunications services. The operations of the company are performed through four business segments: Exploration and Production, Transport and Logistics, Refining and Petrochemical, and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from the Refining and Petrochemical segment.

Ecopetrol: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Ecopetrol's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.88%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.06%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ecopetrol's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.74%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, Ecopetrol faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Ecopetrol visit their earnings calendar on our site.

