Earnings Outlook For D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that D.R. Horton will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91.

D.R. Horton bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at D.R. Horton's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.65 2.37 4.17 3.77 EPS Actual 2.58 2.61 3.92 4.10 Price Change % 3.0% 2.0% 1.0% 0.0%

D.R. Horton Share Price Analysis

Shares of D.R. Horton were trading at $131.8 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on D.R. Horton

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding D.R. Horton.

The consensus rating for D.R. Horton is Neutral, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $135.0 implies a potential 2.43% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Lennar, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lennar, with an average 1-year price target of $116.5, suggesting a potential 11.61% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Lennar are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity D.R. Horton Neutral -15.08% $1.90B 3.29% Lennar Neutral -4.43% $804.43M 2.08%

Key Takeaway:

D.R. Horton ranks higher in revenue growth compared to its peers. However, it lags behind in gross profit and return on equity. Overall, D.R. Horton is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About D.R. Horton

With operations in 126 markets across 36 states D.R. Horton is the leading homebuilder in the United States. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (87% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

Financial Insights: D.R. Horton

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: D.R. Horton's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.08%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): D.R. Horton's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

To track all earnings releases for D.R. Horton visit their earnings calendar on our site.

