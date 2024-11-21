Earnings Outlook For Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Destination XL Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

The market awaits Destination XL Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.05, leading to a 1.1% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Destination XL Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.04 0.06 0.07 EPS Actual 0.04 0.06 0.10 0.07 Price Change % 1.0% 8.0% 2.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Destination XL Group were trading at $2.5 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Destination XL Group

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Destination XL Group.

The consensus rating for Destination XL Group is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $4.0 implies a potential 60.0% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ThredUp, Citi Trends and Tilly's, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, ThredUp is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 20.0% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Citi Trends, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, implying a potential 580.0% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tilly's, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 140.0% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for ThredUp, Citi Trends and Tilly's are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Destination XL Group Buy -10.87% $60.17M 1.53% ThredUp Outperform -11.00% $51.98M -31.81% Citi Trends Buy 1.73% $54.93M -12.64% Tilly's Neutral 1.82% $49.92M -0.05%

Key Takeaway:

Destination XL Group ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group Inc is a retailer of branded and Tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. It also sells products across the world. The company sells its products under the trade names Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL outlets.

Destination XL Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Destination XL Group's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.87%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Destination XL Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Destination XL Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Destination XL Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.13.

To track all earnings releases for Destination XL Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

