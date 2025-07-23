Earnings Outlook For Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Deckers Outdoor to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

Deckers Outdoor bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.39, leading to a 19.86% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Deckers Outdoor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.61 2.61 1.24 0.58 EPS Actual 1 3 1.59 0.75 Price Change % -20.0% -21.0% 11.0% 6.0%

Market Performance of Deckers Outdoor's Stock

Shares of Deckers Outdoor were trading at $105.69 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Deckers Outdoor

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Deckers Outdoor.

A total of 27 analyst ratings have been received for Deckers Outdoor, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $132.59, suggesting a potential 25.45% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Skechers USA, Birkenstock Holding and Crocs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Skechers USA, with an average 1-year price target of $62.14, suggesting a potential 41.21% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Birkenstock Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $71.78, suggesting a potential 32.08% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Crocs, with an average 1-year price target of $112.67, suggesting a potential 6.6% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Skechers USA, Birkenstock Holding and Crocs are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Deckers Outdoor Buy 6.46% $579.77M 5.89% Skechers USA Outperform 7.11% $1.25B 4.61% Birkenstock Holding Outperform 19.34% $331.57M 3.79% Crocs Buy -0.14% $541.55M 8.41%

Key Takeaway:

Deckers Outdoor ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is also in the middle.

All You Need to Know About Deckers Outdoor

Founded in 1973, California-based Deckers designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. In fiscal 2025, Ugg and Hoka accounted for 51% and 45% of total sales, respectively. The firm also markets niche brands Teva and Ahnu. Deckers produces most of its sales through wholesale partnerships but also operates e-commerce in more than 50 countries and about 180 company-operated stores. It generated 64% of its fiscal 2025 sales in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Deckers Outdoor's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Deckers Outdoor displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Deckers Outdoor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deckers Outdoor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.89%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Deckers Outdoor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Deckers Outdoor visit their earnings calendar on our site.

