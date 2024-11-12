Earnings Outlook For Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cisco Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87.

The market awaits Cisco Systems's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 6.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Market Performance of Cisco Systems's Stock

Shares of Cisco Systems were trading at $58.63 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Cisco Systems

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Cisco Systems.

The consensus rating for Cisco Systems is Buy, derived from 11 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $58.73 implies a potential 0.17% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arista Networks, Motorola Solns and Ubiquiti, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Arista Networks is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $420.5, suggesting a potential 617.21% upside. Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Motorola Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $514.8, suggesting a potential 778.05% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Ubiquiti is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $241.25, suggesting a potential 311.48% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Arista Networks, Motorola Solns and Ubiquiti, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cisco Systems Buy -10.27% $8.78B 4.74% Arista Networks Outperform 19.97% $1.16B 8.46% Motorola Solns Outperform 9.15% $1.43B 52.82% Ubiquiti Buy 3.33% $204.14M 171.67%

Key Takeaway:

Cisco Systems ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Cisco Systems's Background

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff-25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Cisco Systems: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Cisco Systems faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.27% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cisco Systems's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.74%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cisco Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Cisco Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Cisco Systems visit their earnings calendar on our site.

