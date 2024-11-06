Earnings Outlook For CION Invt

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CION Invt to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

CION Invt bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CION Invt's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.41 0.41 0.39 EPS Actual 0.43 0.60 0.40 0.55 Price Change % 0.0% 2.0% 0.0% 4.0%

Tracking CION Invt's Stock Performance

Shares of CION Invt were trading at $11.61 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on CION Invt

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on CION Invt.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for CION Invt, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $12.25, suggesting a potential 5.51% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Bridge Investment Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Bridge Investment Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bridge Investment Group Outperform 6.03% $52.21M -4.06%

Key Takeaway:

CION Invt ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with both metrics showing negative figures. The company also ranks poorly for Return on Equity, indicating lower profitability compared to its peers. However, CION Invt is not the worst performer for Consensus rating, suggesting some positive sentiment towards the company.

Discovering CION Invt: A Closer Look

CION Invt Corp is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. The Company's portfolio is comprised of investments in senior secured debt, including first lien loans, second lien loans and unitranche loans, and, to a lesser extent, collateralized securities, structured products and other similar securities, unsecured debt, and equity, of private and thinly-traded U.S. middle-market companies.

Financial Milestones: CION Invt's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, CION Invt faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -18.42% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 88.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CION Invt's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, CION Invt faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for CION Invt visit their earnings calendar on our site.

