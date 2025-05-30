Earnings Outlook For Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-06-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Campbell Soup will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78.

Campbell Soup bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 1.56% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Campbell Soup's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.87 0.62 0.70 EPS Actual 0.74 0.89 0.63 0.75 Price Change % 2.0% -6.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Campbell Soup Share Price Analysis

Shares of Campbell Soup were trading at $34.17 as of May 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Campbell Soup

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Campbell Soup.

Analysts have provided Campbell Soup with 13 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $38.46, suggesting a potential 12.55% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Conagra Brands, Pilgrims Pride and JM Smucker, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Conagra Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $26.6, suggesting a potential 22.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pilgrims Pride, with an average 1-year price target of $48.0, suggesting a potential 40.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for JM Smucker, with an average 1-year price target of $124.8, suggesting a potential 265.23% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Conagra Brands, Pilgrims Pride and JM Smucker, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity The Campbell's Neutral 9.32% $819M 4.46% Conagra Brands Neutral -6.33% $710.30M 1.65% Pilgrims Pride Neutral 2.32% $554.87M 8.03% JM Smucker Buy -1.94% $878.10M -9.11%

Key Takeaway:

Campbell Soup ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. It ranks at the bottom for return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Campbell Soup

Over the past 150-plus years, Campbell has evolved into a leading packaged food manufacturer in North America, with a portfolio that extends beyond its iconic red-and-white labeled canned soup. In fiscal 2024, snacks accounted for nearly half of its revenue, followed by soup (28%), other simple meals (17%), and beverages (7%). Outside its namesake, its brands include Pepperidge Farm, Goldfish, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson, Pacific Foods, Prego, Pace, V8, and recently acquired Rao's (a deal that closed in March 2024). Around 90% of its revenue results from the US and the remainder from Canada and Latin America.

Campbell Soup: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Campbell Soup's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Campbell Soup's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Campbell Soup's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.46%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Campbell Soup's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.96. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Campbell Soup visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CPB

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CPB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.