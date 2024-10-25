Earnings Outlook For Cadence Design Sys

Cadence Design Sys (NASDAQ:CDNS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cadence Design Sys to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44.

Anticipation surrounds Cadence Design Sys's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.42% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cadence Design Sys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.22 1.13 1.33 1.20 EPS Actual 1.28 1.17 1.38 1.26 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% -4.0% -1.0%

Tracking Cadence Design Sys's Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Sys were trading at $251.28 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Cadence Design Sys

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cadence Design Sys.

Cadence Design Sys has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $291.33, the consensus suggests a potential 15.94% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Synopsys, Workday and Autodesk, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Synopsys, with an average 1-year price target of $656.5, implying a potential 161.26% upside. Workday is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $292.35, indicating a potential 16.34% upside. For Autodesk, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $300.32, indicating a potential 19.52% upside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Synopsys, Workday and Autodesk, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cadence Design Sys Neutral 8.61% $921.41M 5.86% Synopsys Buy 12.65% $1.24B 5.49% Workday Outperform 16.68% $1.57B 1.60% Autodesk Neutral 11.90% $1.36B 12.17%

Key Takeaway:

Cadence Design Sys ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cadence Design Sys

Cadence Design Systems is a provider of electronic design automation software, intellectual property, and system design and analysis products. EDA software automates the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Cadence offers a portfolio of design IP, as well as system design and analysis products, which enable system-level analysis and verification solutions. Cadence's comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a mutual convergence of semiconductor companies moving up-stack toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house semiconductor design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers, alongside secular digitalization of various end markets, benefits EDA vendors like Cadence.

A Deep Dive into Cadence Design Sys's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cadence Design Sys's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cadence Design Sys's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cadence Design Sys's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cadence Design Sys's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cadence Design Sys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Cadence Design Sys visit their earnings calendar on our site.

