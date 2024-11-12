Earnings Outlook For Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bionano Genomics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21.

The market awaits Bionano Genomics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.18, leading to a 6.72% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Bionano Genomics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.64 -0.87 -0.94 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.60 -0.96 -1.01 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 7.000000000000001% 2.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Bionano Genomics were trading at $0.2781 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 79.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Bionano Genomics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Bionano Genomics.

Analysts have provided Bionano Genomics with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $1.0, suggesting a potential 259.58% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Inotiv, Lifecore Biomedical and Personalis, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Inotiv is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, indicating a potential 1338.33% upside. For Lifecore Biomedical, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, indicating a potential 2776.66% upside. Personalis is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $7.62, indicating a potential 2640.02% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Inotiv, Lifecore Biomedical and Personalis, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bionano Genomics Neutral -10.29% $2.58M -19.89% Inotiv Buy -32.82% $21.08M -13.40% Lifecore Biomedical Buy 0.75% $5.39M -440.02% Personalis Buy 40.89% $8.74M -28.02%

Key Takeaway:

Bionano Genomics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating decline. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. In contrast, its Consensus rating is neutral, placing it in the middle compared to the other companies.

Delving into Bionano Genomics's Background

Bionano Genomics Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. It is engaged in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes. Geographically, it operates in Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific; majority revenue being generated from Americas. They generate product revenue from sales of its OGM and Ionic Purification systems and consumables, which includes its instruments, and their VIA software.

Bionano Genomics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bionano Genomics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.29%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bionano Genomics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -208.78%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bionano Genomics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -19.89%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bionano Genomics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.34.

To track all earnings releases for Bionano Genomics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

