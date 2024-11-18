Earnings Outlook For AZEK Co

AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AZEK Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

Anticipation surrounds AZEK Co's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 6.38% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at AZEK Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.38 0.05 0.29 EPS Actual 0.42 0.39 0.10 0.36 Price Change % 6.0% -1.0% 15.0% 6.0%

Tracking AZEK Co's Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK Co were trading at $45.67 as of November 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on AZEK Co

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding AZEK Co.

Analysts have provided AZEK Co with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $48.0, suggesting a potential 5.1% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Zurn Elkay Water, Armstrong World Indus and Trex Co, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Zurn Elkay Water received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $37.8, implying a potential 17.23% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Armstrong World Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $142.6, suggesting a potential 212.24% upside. Trex Co is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $71.83, indicating a potential 57.28% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Zurn Elkay Water, Armstrong World Indus and Trex Co, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AZEK Co Neutral 12.08% $164.32M 3.61% Zurn Elkay Water Neutral 2.91% $189.40M 2.74% Armstrong World Indus Neutral 11.32% $164.10M 11.10% Trex Co Neutral -23.08% $93.20M 4.55%

Key Takeaway:

AZEK Co ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About AZEK Co

The AZEK Co Inc is a designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable products focused on the fast-growing Outdoor Living market. Its portfolio of products includes decks, rail, trim, outdoor furniture among others. The company operates in two segments which are Residential and Commercial. It generates maximum revenue from the Residential segment. The company's brand includes TimberTech; AZEK; Versatex, Ultralox, StruXure, and Intex.

Unraveling the Financial Story of AZEK Co

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: AZEK Co displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AZEK Co's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AZEK Co's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AZEK Co's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: AZEK Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for AZEK Co visit their earnings calendar on our site.

