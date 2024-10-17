Earnings Outlook For Autoliv

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-10-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Autoliv to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95.

Autoliv bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.36, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Autoliv's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.23 1.41 3.23 1.84 EPS Actual 1.87 1.58 3.74 1.66 Price Change % -10.0% 6.0% 3.0% 7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv were trading at $92.84 as of October 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Autoliv

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Autoliv.

With 10 analyst ratings, Autoliv has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $117.2, indicating a potential 26.24% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Modine Manufacturing, Gentex and BorgWarner, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Modine Manufacturing, with an average 1-year price target of $141.5, suggesting a potential 52.41% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Gentex, with an average 1-year price target of $35.67, implying a potential 61.58% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for BorgWarner, with an average 1-year price target of $43.22, implying a potential 53.45% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Modine Manufacturing, Gentex and BorgWarner are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Autoliv Neutral -1.14% $475M 5.84% Modine Manufacturing Buy 6.28% $162.60M 6.16% Gentex Neutral -1.81% $188.56M 3.55% BorgWarner Outperform -1.85% $685M 5.08%

Key Takeaway:

Autoliv ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth rates and lower profit compared to peers. However, Autoliv has a higher Return on Equity than some peers, indicating better efficiency in generating profits relative to shareholder equity. Overall, Autoliv's performance is mixed compared to its peers in the analysis.

Get to Know Autoliv Better

Autoliv is the global leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 10% of 2023 revenue, with Stellantis accounting for 10% and Volkswagen 9%. At 34% of 2023 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 27%, China at 20%, and rest of world at 19%.

Financial Insights: Autoliv

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Autoliv's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.14% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Autoliv's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.3%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autoliv's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Autoliv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Autoliv visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.