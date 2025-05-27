Earnings Outlook For Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Agilent Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27.

Investors in Agilent Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 5.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agilent Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.27 1.40 1.26 1.19 EPS Actual 1.31 1.46 1.32 1.22 Price Change % -5.0% -0.0% 0.0% -10.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies were trading at $108.53 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Agilent Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Agilent Technologies.

With 5 analyst ratings, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $133.0, indicating a potential 22.55% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of IQVIA Hldgs, Waters and West Pharmaceutical Servs, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for IQVIA Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $184.4, suggesting a potential 69.91% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Waters, with an average 1-year price target of $385.14, suggesting a potential 254.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for West Pharmaceutical Servs, with an average 1-year price target of $275.0, suggesting a potential 153.39% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for IQVIA Hldgs, Waters and West Pharmaceutical Servs are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Agilent Technologies Outperform 1.39% $899M 5.33% IQVIA Hldgs Neutral 2.46% $1.30B 4.13% Waters Outperform 3.90% $384.96M 6.40% West Pharmaceutical Servs Outperform 0.37% $231.90M 3.35%

Key Takeaway:

Agilent Technologies ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has a lower Return on Equity compared to one of its peers.

Delving into Agilent Technologies's Background

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life science and diagnostic firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab consisting of consumables and services related to life science and applied tools, and diagnostics and genomics. Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials end markets, which we view as the stickiest end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the US and China representing the largest country concentrations.

Understanding the Numbers: Agilent Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Agilent Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Agilent Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilent Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilent Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.68%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, Agilent Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Agilent Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

