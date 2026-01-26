Earnings Estimates Rising for Interactive Brokers (IBKR): Will It Gain?

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Interactive Brokers Group, Inc., there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.57 per share, which is a change of +21.3% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interactive Brokers has increased 6.54% because one estimate has moved higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $2.35 per share represents a change of +7.3% from the year-ago number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Interactive Brokers. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to one negative revision, helping the consensus estimate increase 5.38%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Interactive Brokers earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Interactive Brokers shares have added 17.3% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

