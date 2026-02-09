Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for FormFactor (FORM): Time to Buy?

FormFactor (FORM) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this integrated circuits diagnostic company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for FormFactor, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.33 per share, which is a change of +43.5% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, two estimates have moved higher for FormFactor compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 20%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $1.58 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +21.5%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, four estimates have moved up for FormFactor versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 5.82% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped FormFactor earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

FormFactor shares have added 31.5% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

