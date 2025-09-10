Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for DocuSign (DOCU): Time to Buy?

DocuSign (DOCU) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this provider of electronic signature technology reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For DocuSign, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.91 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DocuSign has increased 10.77% over the last 30 days, as four estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $3.64 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +2.5% from the prior-year number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for DocuSign, with five estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 10.26%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, DocuSign currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on DocuSign because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 17.3% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

