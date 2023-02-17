Earnings, Data Scheduled for President's Day Week

The last full week of February will be shortened due to President's Day, with a handful of economic data sprinkled throughout the week. There will still be several corporate earnings reports to unpack, too, from names such as Cinemark (CNK), Coinbase (COIN), eBay (EBAY), Home Depot (HD), Moderna (MRNA), Teladoc (TDOC), and Walmart (WMT).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The market will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in honor of President's Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 will bring existing home sales, as well as the flash services purchasing managers' index (PMI) and the and manufacturing PMI.

The Federal Open Market Committee's February meeting minutes are due out on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The usual round of initial and continuing jobless claims is set for Thursday, Feb. 23, along with gross domestic product (GDP).

It gets busy on Friday, Feb. 24, with consumer spending and personal income data, the PCE and core PCE price indexes, new home sales, and consumer sentiment data.

