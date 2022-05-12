Earning a master’s in social work (MSW) is crucial if you’re interested in pursuing licensure and advancing your career within social work. Master’s programs allow you to build on the knowledge you acquired during your bachelor’s studies and provide opportunities to choose a concentration or specialization.

In this article, we provide an overview of what you can expect when pursuing a master’s in social work, including admission requirements, a general timeline and specialization options.

Admission Requirements

Admission requirements for MSW programs vary depending on the university. Many programs require applicants to hold a bachelor’s in social work, or a related field, from an accredited institution, submit transcripts of all post-secondary academic coursework, include a professional resume, write a personal statement and submit letters of recommendation. MSW programs often require applicants to meet a minimum grade point average, which typically ranges from 2.5 to 3.0.

Master’s in Social Work Timeline

Earn a Bachelor’s Degree

Earning a bachelor’s degree typically takes four years of full-time study to complete, though some universities offer accelerated programs. Earning a bachelor’s degree in social work lays the foundation for a master’s degree and professional advancement within the field.

Complete MSW Coursework and Exams

MSW coursework can vary by program, though you can expect the curriculum to be designed per the standards of the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE). Coursework can include topics such as human behavior and social environment, social welfare policy and research.

Apply for Certification

The National Association of Social Workers (NASW) is the most widely recognized social work organization in the United States that grants social work credentials. Applying for certification not only signals a professional commitment to the social work profession, but also demonstrates in-depth knowledge, competencies of best practices and standards and dedication. Holding a master’s degree and a license are the minimum requirements.

Specializations for Master’s in Social Work Programs

Earning a master’s in social work provides opportunities to pursue a variety of specializations that align with your professional interests and goals. Below are some examples of the types of specializations you can pursue during an MSW program.

Community Social Work

Community social work focuses on managing problems related to communities. These social workers often work closely with organizations and other support networks to address communal issues, such as inadequate housing or living conditions, in addition to helping individuals deal with divorce, illness, unemployment and other challenging circumstances.

Child, Family and School

The child, family, and school specialization trains social workers to provide counseling, case management services and other forms of direct support to children, adolescents and their families. If you pursue this specialization, your coursework will likely include topics such as family counseling, psychopathology, diversity and social justice and social work practice with children, adolescents and young adults.

Mental Health and Substance Abuse

A specialization in mental health and substance abuse provides an in-depth overview of the theories, practices and methodologies that are essential to providing clinical therapy and other social services to clients struggling with mental, emotional and/or behavioral addiction.

Social Work Administration

While social work comprises several client-facing roles, the administrative component that goes on behind the scenes is an essential part of maintaining social service organizations. A specialization in social work administration or policy often includes coursework on topics related to management theory and practice, research methodology, policy management, advocacy and financial management in human services.

Career Options for a Master’s in Social Work

A master’s in social work offers opportunities to pursue various career pathways related to public welfare, child welfare, mental health, criminal justice, policy and planning, substance abuse, advocacy and research. A MSW provides opportunities to sharpen your skills through a specialization.

Child Welfare Social Worker

Child welfare social workers work closely with vulnerable and at-risk children and their families to provide them with a safe environment and protect them from harm. The responsibilities of a child welfare social worker include responding to cases of child abuse and neglect and removing children from situations where their safety is jeopardized.

They also assist parents and guardians with meeting the needs of their children by connecting them with the appropriate resources, collaborate with child dependency courts to plan family reunification and arrange short- and long-term child care.

Clinical Social Worker

Clinical social workers diagnose and treat clients with mental and emotional health-related issues and help clients navigate challenging circumstances, including substance abuse, trauma, serious illness, disability, poverty and abuse. Clinical social workers work with individuals, families and groups.

School Social Worker

School social workers assist students with mental health and behavioral concerns. They also provide positive behavioral, academic and classroom support, and often collaborate with teachers, parents and administrators to provide individual and group counseling and/or therapy.

Substance Abuse and Addictions Counselor

Substance abuse and addictions counselors specialize in helping individuals overcome alcohol, drug, substance and behavioral addictions. They’re responsible for evaluating and treating clients to help them towards recovery. Substance abuse and addictions counselors can choose to specialize in issues affecting specific groups of the population, such as teens or veterans.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the highest paying job in social work?

Several factors can impact your earning potential, including your level of education, specialization, licensure, working experience and location. Director-level positions for corporations are often the highest paying jobs in social work.

What are the benefits of a master's degree in social work?

Earning a master’s in social work can broaden your career opportunities and qualify you for certifications and licensure. A master’s degree in social work allows you to expand your knowledge and sharpen your skill set in a specialization.

How many years is an MSW?

Earning a master’s in social work typically takes two years. The time it takes to complete an MSW can vary depending on several factors such as the structure of the program, whether a student is enrolled part-time or full-time and the number of classes taken each semester. Some institutions offer accelerated degree programs that make it possible to earn a master’s in social work in less than two years.

