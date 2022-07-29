Earning A Master’s In Clinical Psychology: Everything You Need To Know Before You Enroll

Clinical psychology is a broad specialization within psychology that provides comprehensive healthcare to individuals, families and groups who are dealing with mental, emotional and behavioral-related addictions and disorders.

To become a clinical psychologist, you must first earn a master’s degree in clinical psychology. This degree helps you advance your research and clinical skills and gain deeper theory, science and clinical knowledge needed to effectively treat various psychological disorders.

A master’s degree also prepares you for a doctorate, which is the minimum degree requirement to become a licensed clinical psychologist.

Admission Requirements for a Master’s in Clinical Psychology

Admission requirements for master’s in clinical psychology programs vary among schools. Master’s programs typically require applicants to hold a bachelor’s degree in psychology or a related field. Candidates must also demonstrate a minimum GPA and GRE score.

Applicants should submit postsecondary and undergraduate transcripts, a personal essay or letter of intent and letters of recommendation.

Master’s in Clinical Psychology Timeline

Earning a master’s degree in clinical psychology typically takes six years of full-time study, including four years of undergraduate and two years of graduate studies. Program lengths can vary depending on the institution and course load. Below, you’ll find a general timeline on earning a master’s in clinical psychology.

Earn a Bachelor’s Degree

Earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology generally takes four years of full-time study. Students learn the foundational skills, knowledge and theories of the field. This education prepares learners for entry-level positions and graduate-level studies.

Undergraduate psychology majors must decide whether to earn a bachelor of arts (BA) or a bachelor of science (BS) in psychology.

Complete Coursework and Clinical Hours

In addition to completing coursework and clinical fieldwork for bachelor’s and master’s programs, aspiring clinical psychologists must complete the number of clinical hours required by their state through state-approved practicums, internships and other field training opportunities.

When completing clinical hours, learners work under the supervision of a clinical psychologist to advance their clinical skills. This work may entail counseling patients, creating treatment plans and collaborating with other healthcare professionals.

Apply for Certification

To practice as a clinical psychologist, you must obtain licensure and any additional certifications required by the state where you plan to practice. Certification demonstrates that you meet rigorous requirements for knowledge, experience and professionalism in the field. It also shows that you’ve completed the necessary training to practice as a clinical psychologist.

Master’s in Clinical Psychology Coursework

Coursework for clinical psychology master’s degrees varies depending on the program and institution. Courses cover clinical research methodology, theory and practice, along with specialized knowledge. Master’s degree programs allow aspiring clinical psychologists to advance their research and clinical skills.

Below, you’ll find examples of the course topics and coursework you can expect to complete during your master’s degree program.

Psychopathology

Psychopathology courses focus on the history and theoretical models of abnormal behavior and common psychological disorders such as psychosis, sleep disorders, affective disorders and anxiety disorders. Students learn to classify symptoms, offer diagnoses and develop long-term treatment plans.

Behavioral Principles and Theories of Learning

Courses in behavioral principles and theories of learning review historical and contemporary counseling and psychotherapy approaches. Students learn to provide counseling to diverse populations, preparing them to work with clients from various backgrounds.

Techniques of Counseling

Courses on counseling techniques typically cover theoretical foundations, spanning historical and contemporary approaches to various counseling and psychotherapy techniques. Students learn the practical applications of these techniques when working with clients. They also build the essential skills to incorporate these techniques into therapeutic intervention and processes.

Clinical Training

Most master’s programs in clinical psychology require students to complete a certain number of clinical hours as part of their curriculum. The length of clinical training varies depending on the institution and program.

During this training, students are supervised by a clinical psychologist as they gain practical, hands-on experience in a clinical setting while collaborating with other healthcare professionals.

Top Skills for Clinical Psychologists

Clinical psychologists handle complex cases and treat patients with diverse cultural, religious and socioeconomic backgrounds dealing with sensitive issues. The nature of their work demands a particular set of skills to successfully treat their clients and meet their needs. Below are some essential skills for clinical psychologists.

Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving

Clinical psychologists reference an extensive knowledge base, including a variety of evaluation and research methods, to provide an accurate diagnosis and decide the appropriate treatment for their patients. They must analyze and evaluate the circumstances, experiences and needs that are unique to each client to draw conclusions and modify ongoing treatment as needed.

Organization and Attention to Detail

Clinical psychologists are responsible for many tasks, requiring them to be organized and detail-oriented. Responsibilities may include:

Managing schedules

Scheduling appointments

Developing and implementing treatment plans

Writing reports

Maintaining physical and electronic patient records

Filling out health insurance forms and documentation

Recording and organizing research data.

Clinical psychologists must be thorough and organized to complete all these tasks with accuracy.

Observation Skills

Clinical psychologists must be observant to administer psychological tests, make accurate diagnoses, determine appropriate treatment plans and monitor patient progress. Observation skills are also necessary for identifying thinking and behavioral patterns and interpreting nonverbal cues and body language. This helps psychologists gather critical information and discern the needs of their patients.

Active Listening

Clinical psychologists must stay fully engaged in their patients’ verbal and nonverbal communication. Being attentive, asking appropriate follow-up questions, clarifying what a patient says and providing thoughtful responses are essential to help enhance mutual understanding.

This skill can help psychologists gather critical information, establish trust and improve communication with a patient.

Frequently Asked Questions About Clinical Psychology

Is an MA in psychology and an MA in clinical psychology the same?

An MA in psychology and an MA in clinical psychology vary in some ways, but they do overlap in terms of coursework and focus. An MA in psychology examines psychological behaviors and functions, whereas clinical psychology focuses on the assessment and evidence-based treatment of mental illness.

What are the qualifications for a clinical psychologist?

Clinical psychologists must have either a Ph.D. or a doctor of psychology in clinical psychology. They should also complete supervised clinical training or fieldwork and obtain licensure. Check the certification and licensure requirements of the state in which you wish to practice.

How many years does it take to become a clinical psychologist?

Becoming a clinical psychologist can take eight to 12 years. This time frame includes undergraduate and graduate studies, up to two years of postdoctoral supervised clinical experience and the time it takes to obtain licensure.

