Earning A Master’s In Accounting: What To Know Before You Enroll

Accounting is a complex field that requires extensive training. A master’s in accounting prepares you for leadership positions and provides opportunities to pursue specialties within the field.

Accounting professionals also enjoy a high level of job security since taxes are inevitable and organizations always need financial oversight and support. Read on to learn about how a master’s in accounting program can benefit your career.

What Does a Master’s in Accounting Entail?

Students pursuing a master’s in accounting may already have an undergraduate degree in accounting or business. Alternatively, they might be looking for a career change.

Master’s in accounting programs prepare learners for managerial positions and specialized careers. Common specialties in the field include forensic accounting, auditing, tax accounting and the ever-growing fields of international and environmental accounting. Accounting students also learn to navigate complicated legal requirements, compliance and risk analysis.

Most programs take one to two years to complete depending on credit requirements and students’ enrollment status. Many schools also offer online learning opportunities to accommodate students’ schedules and employment and to increase accessibility. The skills acquired during master’s in accounting programs provide a competitive edge in the job market.

A top reason to pursue a master’s in accounting program is to fulfill education requirements for the Uniform CPA Examination. The certified public accountant (CPA) designation can increase your earning potential and demonstrate that you are among the best in your profession.

Master’s in Accounting Admission Requirements

Common admission requirements for master’s in accounting programs include an undergraduate degree, reference letters, a personal essay or statement and relevant experience. If your bachelor’s degree is not in accounting or a business-related field, you may have to complete prerequisites to demonstrate your interest and aptitude for a numbers-centric career.

Some programs also require the Graduate Management Admissions Test (GMAT). Unlike the GRE, which only covers general education topics, the GMAT is designed for business programs. The GMAT covers analytical writing and integrated, quantitative and verbal reasoning. Even if your program doesn’t require applicants to submit test scores, a high GMAT score can help you stand out during the application review process.

Common Master’s in Accounting Courses

Graduate-level courses in accounting cover two primary themes: learning and doing. Expect to study the history and theory behind accounting processes. Accounting students also create reports, tax documents and advanced audits to elevate their skills.

Below are a few examples of courses you might take during a master’s in accounting program.

Accounting, Audit and Assurance Regulation

This course explores auditing and assurance regulation, teaching students the ins and outs of inspecting an organization’s finances to ensure compliance and assess or identify risk. Preparing external reports is central to an auditing course, as are communication skills.

Data Analytics for Professional Accountants

Data analytics is increasingly important to the field of accounting. More and more accounting positions require candidates to have a firm grasp of statistical programs and data visualization. A course in data analytics for accountants focuses on using analytics tools and converting accounting information into datasets and reports for stakeholders and clients.

Advanced Financial Statement Analysis

Compliance rules the accounting world, which makes a course on advanced financial statement analysis an invaluable aspect of a graduate program. This course teaches you how to analyze all aspects of a statement in-depth, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) standards, and statements for multi-entity business ownership.

Business Ethics and Law for Accountants

A field in which money plays a central role calls for a firm understanding of business ethics and law. Accounting is a highly regulated field, which means professionals must be prepared to respond to issues of law and ethics.

This course teaches tried-and-true methods for navigating ambiguous situations, legal principles and regulations and reasoning skills. A firm understanding of ethics is essential for advancing in managerial and leadership positions in accounting.

Careers with a Master’s in Accounting

A master’s in accounting opens the door to careers in the world of auditing, financial planning and digital forensics. The following are career paths you might pursue with a master’s in accounting.

Accounting Manager

Average Annual Salary: Accounting managers can earn about $76,000 per year.

Job description: Per the name, the primary role of an accounting manager is managing a team of accountants. Managers are responsible for ensuring their team follows procedures and regulations. They also create budgets and review reports for accuracy.

Financial Analyst

Median Annual Salary: $81,410

Projected Growth Rate (2020-2030): +6%

Job description: Financial analysts split their time between research and reporting. Market trends, investment opportunities and an organization’s financial information all fall within the scope of research for a financial analyst. Reporting often includes sharing financial predictions with stakeholders and clients and recommending investment strategies based on an organization’s past and present finances.

Auditor

Median Annual Salary: $77,250

Projected Growth Rate (2020-2030): +7%

Job description: Accuracy is essential to financial reporting, and an auditor’s main function is to ensure that an organization’s financial statements are correct. Auditors employ a variety of accounting skills to review, validate and report on a business’s overall financial status.

Tax Accountant

Median Annual Salary: $77,080

Projected Growth Rate (2020-2030): +7%

Job description: Tax accountants focus on individual and/or corporate tax statements. These professionals must follow a specific set of processes, laws and regulations (e.g., IRS tax codes) to ensure their clients’ financial information is correct.

Beyond preparing and submitting information, tax accountants also devise tax strategies and develop asset management and financial strategies. They may work for themselves, for accounting firms or within organizations as part of in-house accounting teams.

Finance Manager

Median Annual Salary: $131,710

Projected Growth Rate (2020-2030): +17%

Job description: Finance managers hold one of the highest-paying, fastest-growing positions in accounting. These professionals oversee organizations’ financial strategies and investments. Finance managers’ primary responsibility is keeping an eye on market trends to ensure stability and optimal financial performance and to reduce risk.

Frequently Asked Questions about Accounting

What is the highest paying job in accounting?

Financial managers and controllers—people who supervise all accounting operations within an organization—often hold the highest-paying jobs in accounting. That said, salary depends on location, industry and years of experience in the accounting field.

Is a master’s in accounting enough for a CPA?

Becoming a certified public accountant (CPA) entails 150 credits. An undergraduate degree fulfills approximately 110-120 credits, so many individuals also pursue a master’s in accounting to qualify to satisfy the education requirements.

Which is better, an MBA or a CPA?

Whether you pursue an MBA or a CPA comes down to your career goals and preferences. An MBA prepares learners to manage people and understand a variety of business practices. To dive deep into numerical and financial analysis, consider a master’s in accounting as preparation for becoming a CPA.

