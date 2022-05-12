Earning a doctorate in social work offers opportunities to advance your career by gaining further training in a specific area. In this article, we discuss the difference between a doctor of social work (DSW) and a doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) in social work, discuss specializations available for doctorate programs in social work and provide examples of career options.

Admission Requirements

Admission requirements for a Ph.D. in social work or a DSW vary depending on the school and program. Doctorate programs typically require applicants to hold a master’s degree in social work and/or have up to three years of related post-graduate professional work experience. Doctoral applicants are commonly required to submit all post-secondary transcripts, GRE scores, letters of recommendation and meet a minimum grade-point average.

Ph.D. in Social Work vs. a DSW: Which is Right for You?

Both a Ph.D. in social work and a DSW can help advance your social work career. The fundamental difference between the two is the focus of the programs.

A DSW program focuses on supervision, applied research and social practice at the leadership and/or management level. A Ph.D. program emphasizes scholarly and theoretical research and educational practices. Deciding which is right for you depends on your professional career goals and research interests.

What is a Ph.D. in Social Work?

Earning a Ph.D. in social work is suited for those interested in working for research-oriented organizations or in higher education. Some social workers holding a Ph.D. end up involved with community organization, policy or working for nonprofit organizations. However, earning a Ph.D. might limit your job prospects if your career goals shift beyond the realms of research, scholarship and education. A Ph.D. in social work requires a large time commitment and often takes between three to four years to complete.

What is a DSW?

A DSW is an applied degree that spends more time training students with advanced clinical application of social work practice. This degree assists professionals in developing and improving their practice, including working at the leadership or management level.

Specializations for Doctorate in Social Work Programs

Doctorate programs in social work provide advanced training in specialized areas of practice and may focus on a specific population, such as children, women or refugees, or on particular social issues such as trauma, poverty or housing. Below are some examples of specializations available for candidates to choose from:

Advanced Clinical Practice and Supervision

The advanced clinical practice and supervision specialization allows candidates to develop their leadership skills and prepares them for advanced clinical supervision, instruction and practice management. These advanced practitioners play a critical role in delivering the best care across various social work settings and work environments.

Social Work Education

Ph.D. programs can be well-suited for social workers interested in working within the education sector, especially those interested in becoming a researcher or educator. An education specialization provides opportunities to learn quantitative analysis, teaching methodologies, and survey and research methods.

Mental Health and Substance Abuse

A specialization in mental health and substance abuse prepares social workers who work with clients who have substance and behavioral addiction and/or mental health-related issues. Students can expect to learn the best practices and techniques for assisting their clients, addiction psychology and treatment, and family studies.

Disaster, Crisis and Intervention

A disaster, crisis and intervention specialization allows students to learn about the theories and strategies available for addressing various societal challenges and meeting the basic needs of a community in an emergency. Study of psychological disorders, crisis intervention and counseling, and an examination of behaviors and actions following disaster are just a few examples of themes this specialization emphasizes. Doctoral students often develop solution-oriented and action-driven projects to address hypothetical and/or real situations affecting communities.

Career Options for a Doctorate in Social Work

Social Worker

Social workers work with individuals, groups and communities to provide the support they need to overcome and improve difficult situations. They assist their clients in facing various challenges, such as substance addiction, unemployment or abuse.

Clinical Social Worker

Clinical social workers handle the prevention, assessment, diagnosis and treatment of mental illness and emotional and behavioral-related problems. Treatment modalities include individual and group or family therapy. Unlike a social worker, a clinical social worker can provide counseling treatment and certain types of therapy under the supervision of a licensed psychologist or psychiatrist.

Clinical Director

The role of a clinical director can vary depending on the work setting; however, their job responsibilities often encompass a combination of administrative management and human resources. They provide leadership to healthcare teams and oversee facilities to ensure organizations run effectively and efficiently.

Clinical directors develop, implement and supervise patient care programs and administrative operations. They strategize outstanding service and growth opportunities according to the organization’s standards and manage budgeting and resourcing responsibilities.

Social Work Professor

Experienced social workers interested in imparting the knowledge and insight they’ve accumulated throughout their career to aspiring social workers can become a social work professor after obtaining their doctoral degree. A critical component of being a professor is consistently publishing work in peer-reviewed scholarly journals.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between DSW and Ph.D.?

A DSW program prepares students for careers in advanced social work practice, applied research and leadership. A Ph.D. prepares students for careers in academia and focuses more on research methods and teaching methodology. A DSW is an applied degree, whereas a Ph.D. is an academic degree.

What are the benefits of getting a doctorate in social work?

Earning a doctorate in social work is a highly respected distinction that provides advanced training in a specialized practice within your area of interest. Obtaining a doctorate in social work can expand your career opportunities, increase your earning potential and qualify you for leadership and advanced administrative roles.

How long does it take to earn a DSW?

It can take between two to five years to earn a DSW. The length of DSW programs can vary depending on the program and school, and the course load taken each semester.

