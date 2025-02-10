Earn an Extra $100 Before Bed With These 6 Nightly Side Gigs

Saving money or having the extra cash to spend as you wish can seem like a pipe dream in an era of economic uncertainty. Necessities like housing and healthcare have been increasingly unaffordable for many in recent years and it’s getting harder to make the math work amidst rising prices. However, certain side hustle ideas can provide the extra income many people need to get ahead.

If you are already working a 9-to-5 full-time job, you may not feel like dog walking or filling out online surveys on Survey Junkie in your spare time. Outside of selling products on Facebook Marketplace, how can you make a good amount of extra money from the comfort of your couch each night?

Some side hustles can enable you to earn a higher hourly rate — especially those that can be billed as a flat rate, thus earning a higher effective hourly rate as you become more efficient in the long term. Some can also earn you passive income in your free time, like starting a blog that generates income from affiliate marketing.

If you’re looking for a more direct way to earn an extra $100 before going to bed, consider the following side gigs. Some of these are more immediate ways to earn money, while others require a bit more upfront work but can still be reliable ways to earn extra income at night.

Write Freelance Articles

Freelance writing can earn money almost immediately when you find gigs on sites like Upwork or by scouring social media posts for freelance work. As you build your skills and your portfolio, you may have to act as your own virtual assistant by finding writing positions that pay $100 or more per article, many of which you can do at night in just a few hours. You can also find writing work in other areas, such as creating e-books or website copy.

Edit Photos or Video

Utilizing photo and/or video editing skills is another way to generate income after a full workday. These gigs can be competitive in online marketplaces, but you can still find some with relatively high hourly rates, such as assisting photographers with retouches and organizing photos or helping small business owners by editing video content. Form direct relationships with clients and differentiate your services with your creativity and you can earn an easy $100 before bedtime.

Social Media Account Management

Many businesses and influencers need help managing their social media channels and you could put a variety of skills to work to earn money on your own schedule as a social media manager. For example, you might be good at writing LinkedIn copy, creating Facebook ads or using analytics skills to identify ways to help a business grow on social media.

With the right clients and skillset, you can easily earn $100 or more at night — or even in an hour. Entry-level freelance social media managers can charge $20 to $50 per hour, while senior-level ones can bring in $100 to $150 per hour.

Teach English as an Online Tutor

Even if you don’t speak a second language — though it can help — you can earn money by teaching English online. Since you may have clients from around the world, time zones can align so that you can set your schedule to work at night.

English language tutors can make good money, particularly those who speak more than one language and who find their own clients rather than going through a marketplace. “I make anywhere from $144 to $360 per 45- to 60-minute session,” noted Reddit user el_maestro12345. “What helped me was having a lot of experience overseas and building a strong network that translated into some good opportunities.”

It’s also possible to develop a passive income stream by creating language resources such as a video course that can be sold to multiple clients, though that can take additional time and skill.

Design Websites

If you’re skilled at coding and have a good eye for visual composition, you can easily make $100 or more at night designing websites or similar work such as creating landing pages, or even help in an aesthetic capacity like graphic design. Competing on marketplaces like Upwork can be tricky, but if you have experience, you can definitely find clients paying $100 or more per hour. You can also network on your own to find high-paying work or via a marketing agency that needs freelancers to help their clients with website maintenance.

Computer Repair

Lastly, a good way to make money at night is computer repair work, wherein clients drop off a faulty device during the day and you perform the fixes overnight. Individuals and businesses often need computer services performed after hours, especially when damage occurs unexpectedly during a project and against a deadline. In such cases, you may be able to charge a premium for your emergency work.

Final Take To GO: Finding the Right Side Gig for You

The bottom line is that there are many ways to make extra money at night, some of which don’t require you to leave your house at all. However, it’s important to keep in mind that just because a side gig works well for others doesn’t mean it will work well for you.

Jake Safane contributed to the reporting for this article.

