Ear Infections in Dogs: Complete Guide

Dog ears are made up of 18 muscles (vs. the human ear with six) and have considerably longer ear canals, which help them hone their sense of hearing.

While this means dogs are vastly better at discerning sounds than we are, it also means that their complex ear anatomy makes them more prone to ear problems, including ear infections.

While floppy-eared dogs are more likely to suffer with ear problems, inflammation of the external ear canal is one of the most common reasons dogs are taken to the vet, according to The Merck Veterinary Manual.

The good news is, there are warning signs of ear infections dog owners can look out for, and there are steps you can take to alleviate the pain and suffering caused by an ear infection.

What Is an Ear Infection in Dogs?

Ear infections in dogs occur due to inflammation or infection in their ear canal.

“[Ear infections in dogs] can be caused by various factors, including allergies, parasites, foreign bodies, bacteria, yeast or hormonal imbalances,” says Dr. Kathryn Dench, a veterinary surgeon and advisor for Gentle Dog Trainer, a site dedicated to helping owners raise happy and healthy dogs.

The ear canal is a tube that connects the outer ear to the middle and inner ear. There are three types of ear infections, which are based on the location of inflammation in the ear canal, says Dr. Jamie Richardson, D.V.M., veterinarian and head of veterinary medicine at Small Door Veterinary, a chain of veterinary facilities in the Northeast.

Three Types of Ear Infection in Dogs

The three different types of ear infections in dogs are:

Otitis externa: The most common type, which affects the external ear canal. This type of ear infection is most often caused by allergies, parasites, foreign objects, excessive moisture or the buildup of wax or debris. Otitis media: This type of ear infection affects the middle ear, which is located behind the eardrum. It usually occurs due to infection that has spread from the external ear or due to anatomical abnormalities. Otitis interna: This is the most severe type of ear infection, but also the least common. This affects the inner ear and can be caused by systemic bacterial or viral infections, or the spread of infection from the middle ear. It leads to balance problems, neurological symptoms and even hearing loss.

Causes of Ear Infections in Dogs

There are several reasons dogs develop ear infections, including genetics, allergies and foreign bodies.

According to The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine, the most common causes of ear infections in dogs include:

Allergies: Pollen or food allergies can lead to recurring ear infections in dogs. A special hypoallergenic diet or skin testing can help diagnose allergies.

Pollen or food allergies can lead to recurring ear infections in dogs. A special hypoallergenic diet or skin testing can help diagnose allergies. Hormonal disease: Hormonal diseases can suppress the dog’s immune system, which can lead to more ear infections. A blood test can help diagnose this disease.

Hormonal diseases can suppress the dog’s immune system, which can lead to more ear infections. A blood test can help diagnose this disease. Middle ear infection: If an outer ear infection becomes chronic, it can penetrate through the eardrum into the middle ear. A CT scan under sedation may be required to diagnose this infection.

If an outer ear infection becomes chronic, it can penetrate through the eardrum into the middle ear. A CT scan under sedation may be required to diagnose this infection. Abnormal ear conformation/hair: Some dog breeds have a narrow ear canal or longer ear flaps (basset hounds, cocker spaniel, etc.) or have hair growing in the ear canal. This can lead to moisture and wax build up, which can lead to an infection.

Some dog breeds have a narrow ear canal or longer ear flaps (basset hounds, cocker spaniel, etc.) or have hair growing in the ear canal. This can lead to moisture and wax build up, which can lead to an infection. Tumors or polyps: Masses in the ear canal can lead to blockage, and ultimately lead to infection. Surgery may be needed to remove the mass.

Masses in the ear canal can lead to blockage, and ultimately lead to infection. Surgery may be needed to remove the mass. Foreign object in the ear: Dried grass, foxtails, or wax can irritate the ear canal and lead to an infection.

Symptoms and Behaviors of Dogs With an Ear Infection

Owners should know what a normal ear looks like for their dog by checking them at least once a week, says Dr. Wendy Hauser, D.VM., veterinarian, founder of Peak Veterinary Consulting and consultant with ASPCA Pet Insurance.

“Normally, the ear canal has a mild, not unpleasant smell, with no/minimal visible debris/wax at the opening and no reddening, thickening or swelling of the ear flap or ear canal opening seen,” Hauser wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor.

Dogs with ear infections often shake their head, scratch their ears or rub them on carpeting or furniture and there is often an unpleasant odor, she adds.

These are the most commons signs and symptoms of an ear infection that owners should look for in their dog:

Redness and swelling in the ear canal

Frequent scratching or rubbing of the ears

Head shaking or tilting

Pawing at the ears

Discharge from the ear (this can be yellow, brown, or bloody)

Odor (yeast infections have a distinct odor)

Sensitivity or pain when the ears are touched

Loss of balance or coordination

Change in behavior, including irritability or depression

Loss of hearing

Richardson notes that infections in the middle or inner ear often present with a different set of signs and symptoms, including:

Head tilting

Circling

Nausea

Falling

Vomiting

Abnormal eye movements or eye position

Is an Ear Infection Covered by Pet Insurance?

Whether treatment for your dog’s ear infection is covered by your pet insurance depends entirely on the type of coverage you’ve chosen.

“For acute infections, many insurance companies will cover the diagnosis and treatment of ear infections,” Richardson says. “If your pet has been diagnosed with recurring ear infections secondary to allergies (or other underlying causes) prior to obtaining insurance, this may be labeled as a ‘pre-existing condition’ and not covered.”

It’s important that you review the terms and conditions of your pet insurance policy or contact the insurance provider directly to get a better understanding of what is covered by your pet insurance.

What are the Stages of Ear Infection in Dogs?

The stages of an ear infection may look different depending on the dog and the cause, but in general, they follow this path:

Stage 1: Early inflammation typically shows mild redness and irritation. Your dog will likely start to scratch at their ear as a result, leading to increased irritation of the ear. Stage 2: A moderate infection displays increased redness, swelling, discharge, and more obvious discomfort, including increased scratching. Stage 3: The increased scratching during stage 2 leads to damaged skin. Since the ear is a warm, moist environment, it’s the perfect breeding ground for bacteria or yeast to grow, leading to severe infection with worsened inflammation, substantial discharge, and significant pain. Chronic infection: If left untreated or unresolved, an ear infection can become chronic, which can lead to long-term complications and recurring episodes.

How to Test for Ear Infection In Dogs?

The ear canal of a dog is L-shaped, with the opening at the top of the L and the eardrum at the end of the L. Due to the unique shape of the canal, owners can see very little of the ear canal, mainly the opening, says Hauser.

“Due to the shape of the ear canal, it is not possible to fully understand the severity of an ear infection with the naked eye,” she says.

If you suspect signs of an ear infection, the best course of action is to take your dog to the vet.

“We recommend visiting your veterinarian whenever you notice something amiss about your dog’s ears. Ear infections do not typically resolve on their own and if left untreated, may permanently damage or rupture the eardrum, which can lead to pain and deafness,” says Richardson.

Testing for an ear infection involves a thorough examination, which often includes the following steps:

A detailed history and thorough physical exam

Examination with an otoscope, which may require your dog be sedated

Check for signs of infection, inflammation or foreign objects inside the ear canal

An ear smear with a cotton-tipped applicator is taken to identify any potential microorganisms that may be causing the infection

Allergy testing may also be recommended

In some cases, the vet may require X-rays to for a better visualization of the eardrum if they suspect an infection of the middle ear

“While some basic observations can be made at home (such as discharge or redness), a proper diagnosis and treatment plan can only be determined by a veterinarian,” says Dr. Kristen Vance, D.V.M., veterinarian and owner of Homeward Bound Mobile Veterinary Services in Maryland.

Treatment Costs for Dogs With Ear Infection

The total cost for treating an ear infection in dogs will vary depending on a variety of factors, including:

Where you are located

Whether your dog requires sedation for proper examination

Severity of the ear infection

On average, the total cost of treatment for an ear infection in dogs can range from $500 to $1,000 or more.

The total costs can include the following:

Diagnostic tests: $50 to $150

Medications: $50 to $200

Follow-up visits and rechecks: $40 to $150

The total can increase, of course, if additional costs are added to the treatment, including:

Sedation

Blood tests

Additional imaging

Richardson notes that in order to relieve inflammation, reduce pain, remove debris, or resolve the infection, your vet may prescribe antibiotics, antifungals, cleaning agents and steroids to alleviate itching and swelling. Severe ear infections may also require oral medications.

Is Ear Infection Common in Senior Dogs?

Ear infections can occur in dogs of all ages, including senior dogs.

However, it’s not uncommon for senior dogs to experience more ear problems, as aging can contribute to weakened immune systems, reduced mobility and underlying health conditions, all of which can increase the risk of ear infections, says Vance.

Regular veterinary check-ups and proper ear care can help prevent and manage ear infections in senior dogs.

Hauser notes that older dogs are more prone to developing idiopathic vestibular disease, which often has the same clinical signs as a dog with a middle ear infection:

Sudden onset of loss of balance

Disorientation

Head tilt

Irregular jerking eye movements

Reluctance to stand or walk

Bottom Line

Ear infections in dogs are a common occurrence that can be treated with a visit to the vet. Dog owners should keep an eye out for warning signs of ear infections, including redness, head tilting and frequent scratching of the ears. Whether or not your pet insurance will cover the treatment costs of an ear infection for your dog will depend on your specific policy.

