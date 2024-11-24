Eagle Mountain Mining Advances Silver Mountain and Wedgetail Projects

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. (AU:EM2) has released an update.

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. has received drill permits for its Silver Mountain Project in Arizona, paving the way for exploration of promising porphyry-style targets with significant mineralization. The company is also advancing its Wedgetail Project, where shallow geophysical anomalies and high-grade copper and gold outcrops have been identified. Potential cash flow from existing tailings could support further exploration at both sites, enhancing the company’s strategic positioning in the resource-rich region.

