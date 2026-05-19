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Eagle Materials Q4 Earnings Decline

May 19, 2026 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP), on Tuesday reported a decline in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 despite higher revenue compared with the previous year.

The company said strong fiscal 2026 performance and record revenue were achieved despite geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing fiscal and trade policy disruptions.

For the fourth quarter, net income declined 10 percent to $60.16 billion from $66.48 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $1.91 versus $2 last year.

EBITDA declined to $130.59 billion from $133.31 billion in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4 percent to $136.05 billion from $141.19 billion in the previous year.

Revenue increased to $479.11 billion from $470.18 billion in the previous year.

The company said evolving geopolitical, trade and fiscal-policy conditions could create near-term uncertainty in the demand outlook for its products, but cited strong market positions, capital structure and disciplined investments as support for long-term growth.

In the pre-market trading, Eagle Materials is 5.47% higher at $207.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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