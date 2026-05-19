Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Drop In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $60.16 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $66.48 million, or $2.00 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $479.11 million from $470.18 million last year.

Eagle Materials Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $60.16 Mln. vs. $66.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $2.00 last year. -Revenue: $479.11 Mln vs. $470.18 Mln last year.

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