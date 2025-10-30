Eagle Materials Inc. Q2 Profit Drops, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) announced earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $137.38 million, or $4.23 per share. This compares with $143.52 million, or $4.26 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $638.90 million from $623.61 million last year.

Eagle Materials Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $137.38 Mln. vs. $143.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.23 vs. $4.26 last year. -Revenue: $638.90 Mln vs. $623.61 Mln last year.

