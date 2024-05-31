Eagle Materials Grants Executives Performance-Based Equity Incentives

Eagle Materials (EXP) has shared an update.

Eagle Materials Inc. has awarded key executives with long-term equity incentives that include both performance-vesting and time-vesting stock units, set to take effect on May 24, 2024. The incentives aim to drive performance by tying rewards to the company’s return on equity and stockholder returns over a three-year period. Executives will receive shares of Common Stock upon meeting specific targets, with the potential for increased rewards if maximum performance conditions are achieved. These grants are structured to vest over time, with additional shares accruing as dividend equivalents, aligning executive compensation with shareholder interests and company success.

