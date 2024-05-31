News & Insights

Stocks

Eagle Materials Grants Executives Performance-Based Equity Incentives

May 31, 2024 — 05:20 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eagle Materials (EXP) has shared an update.

Eagle Materials Inc. has awarded key executives with long-term equity incentives that include both performance-vesting and time-vesting stock units, set to take effect on May 24, 2024. The incentives aim to drive performance by tying rewards to the company’s return on equity and stockholder returns over a three-year period. Executives will receive shares of Common Stock upon meeting specific targets, with the potential for increased rewards if maximum performance conditions are achieved. These grants are structured to vest over time, with additional shares accruing as dividend equivalents, aligning executive compensation with shareholder interests and company success.

For a thorough assessment of EXP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.