Eagle Materials (EXP) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Materials (EXP) to post quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 29.3%. Revenues are expected to be $456.22 million, down 3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Eagle Materials metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Gypsum Wallboard' should come in at $178.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Recycled Paperboard' to come in at $10.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.49 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard' to reach $59.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $80.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials' will reach $69.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $90.75 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Eagle Materials have experienced a change of +1.2% in the past month compared to the +8.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EXP is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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