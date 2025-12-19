Eagle Materials Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EXP

In trading on Friday, shares of Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $221.11, changing hands as low as $214.90 per share. Eagle Materials Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXP's low point in its 52 week range is $191.91 per share, with $265.415 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $216.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.