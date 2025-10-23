Eagle Financial Services Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Eagle Financial Services Inc. (EFSI) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.58 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $3.42 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.7% to $17.19 million from $13.15 million last year.

Eagle Financial Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.58 Mln. vs. $3.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $17.19 Mln vs. $13.15 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.