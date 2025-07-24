Eagle Financial Services Inc. Announces Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Eagle Financial Services Inc. (EFSI.OB) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.27 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $3.19 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $24.82 million from $21.74 million last year.

Eagle Financial Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

