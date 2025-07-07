Is Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EBMT is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.07, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.24. Over the past year, EBMT's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.92 and as low as 8.79, with a median of 10.35.

Another notable valuation metric for EBMT is its P/B ratio of 0.79. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. EBMT's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.16. EBMT's P/B has been as high as 0.83 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.74, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. EBMT has a P/S ratio of 1.13. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.1.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that EBMT has a P/CF ratio of 6.55. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.78. Within the past 12 months, EBMT's P/CF has been as high as 7.56 and as low as 5.60, with a median of 6.55.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Eagle Bancorp Montana's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EBMT is an impressive value stock right now.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.