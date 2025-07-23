Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results, Posting Net Loss of $69.8 Million

Eagle Bancorp reported a $69.8 million net loss for Q2 2025, primarily due to increased provision expenses.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc., based in Bethesda, Maryland, reported a net loss of $69.8 million or $2.30 per share for the second quarter of 2025, a significant decline from the net income of $1.7 million or $0.06 per diluted share in the previous quarter. This loss was primarily attributed to a substantial increase in provision expenses, jumping by $111.9 million due to credit risks associated with office loans. Despite this challenging quarter, the bank saw improvements in net interest income and a reduction in noninterest expenses. CEO Susan G. Riel noted that the quarter's outcomes were part of a strategic plan aimed at strengthening the balance sheet and managing credit exposures. The bank also declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share. At the quarter's end, nonperforming assets rose to 2.16% of total assets, signaling ongoing challenges in asset quality.

Potential Positives

Net interest income increased to $67.8 million, demonstrating growth and improvement in the bank's funding costs and operational efficiency.

Pre-provision net revenue rose to $30.7 million, indicating core profitability improvement and effective execution of the company's strategic plan.

The company announced a cash dividend of $0.165 per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders despite the loss reported.

The common equity tier one capital ratio remained strong at 14.0%, indicating financial stability and a solid capital position to support future growth.

Potential Negatives

The company reported a net loss of $69.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, a significant decline compared to net income of $1.7 million in the prior quarter, indicating potential financial instability.

The provision for credit losses increased dramatically to $138.2 million from $26.3 million in the previous quarter, reflecting worsening asset quality and increased credit risk.

Nonperforming assets rose to $228.9 million, or 2.16% of total assets, compared to 1.79% in the prior quarter, signaling deteriorating loan performance and potential challenges in the company’s loan portfolio.

FAQ

What were Eagle Bancorp's second quarter results for 2025?

Eagle Bancorp reported a net loss of $69.8 million or $2.30 per share for Q2 2025.

How did credit loss provisions impact Eagle Bancorp's earnings?

Credit loss provisions increased by $111.9 million, significantly affecting earnings during the second quarter.

What is the dividend amount declared by Eagle Bancorp?

Eagle Bancorp declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on August 29, 2025.

How did nonperforming assets change in the second quarter?

Nonperforming assets rose by $26 million to $228.9 million, representing 2.16% of total assets.

What is Eagle Bancorp's strategy for addressing credit risk?

Eagle Bancorp is focused on resolving challenged loans and increasing capital reserves to mitigate credit risk.

$EGBN Insider Trading Activity

$EGBN insiders have traded $EGBN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL SALTZMAN (EVP/Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $76,590

ERIC R NEWELL (Senior EVP, CFO) purchased 1,170 shares for an estimated $25,008

$EGBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $EGBN stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EGBN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EGBN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery Scott issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

$EGBN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EGBN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EGBN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $20.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Justin Crowley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $22.0 on 04/28/2025

BETHESDA, Md., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle", the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, reported its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.





Eagle reported a net loss of $69.8 million or $2.30 per share for the second quarter 2025, compared to net income of $1.7 million or $0.06 per diluted share during the first quarter. The $71.5 million decrease in net income from the prior quarter is primarily due to a $111.9 million increase in provision expense. In the quarter, net interest income increased $2.1 million, noninterest income decreased $1.8 million, and noninterest expenses decreased $2.0 million.





Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")



1



in the second quarter was $30.7 million compared to $28.4 million for the prior quarter reflecting expansion of the net interest margin.





"Our core profitability improvement this quarter, evident in the growth of pre-provision net revenue, expansion of core deposits, and reduced reliance on wholesale and brokered funding, reflects our disciplined execution of our strategic plan," said Susan G. Riel, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We continue to work on building a stronger balance sheet that will contribute to long-term, sustainable performance."





Our second quarter reflects the execution of our previously communicated strategy to resolve challenged loans and address related valuation pressures in the office portfolio.





"This quarter's credit costs reflect decisive actions we are taking to address risk in our loan portfolio. While the charge is significant, it is aligned with our ongoing strategy and reflects our judgement to remediate credit exposures thoughtfully and deliberately. We view this quarter's loss as a necessary and measured outcome of our risk remediation strategy. The resulting impact of these decisions is difficult, yet represents necessary steps in our objective to drive long-term value creation for shareholders," added Ms. Riel.





Eric R. Newell, Chief Financial Officer of the Company said, "This quarter, the credit loss reserve coverage rose to 2.38% of total loans, up 75 basis points from last quarter. This reserve build reflects our ongoing and continued proactive approach to address credit risk in our loan portfolio and our expectation that remediation activity will continue over the coming quarters. Our capital position remains strong, with common equity tier one capital at 14.0% and our tangible common equity



1



ratio exceeding 10%. We will continue to evaluate capital allocation decisions, in alignment with our objectives of maintaining long-term franchise value."





Additionally, the Company is announcing today a cash dividend in the amount of $0.165 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on August 29, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 8, 2025.









Second Quarter of 2025 Key Elements











The Company announces today the declaration of a common stock dividend of $0.165 per share.



The Company announces today the declaration of a common stock dividend of $0.165 per share.



The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 2.38% at quarter-end; up from 1.63% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage



2



was 11.54% at quarter-end; as compared to 5.78% at the prior quarter-end.



The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 2.38% at quarter-end; up from 1.63% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 11.54% at quarter-end; as compared to 5.78% at the prior quarter-end.



Nonperforming assets increased by $26.0 million to $228.9 million as of June 30, 2025, representing 2.16% of total assets, compared to 1.79% as of March 31, 2025. During the quarter, nonperforming loan inflows totaled $222.8 million, primarily driven by office and land properties, including a $33.6 million data center loan backed by office collateral and a $9.1 million life sciences office loan. Reductions of $182.8 million reflected charge-offs, loans moved to held for sale, and restructuring activity.



Nonperforming assets increased by $26.0 million to $228.9 million as of June 30, 2025, representing 2.16% of total assets, compared to 1.79% as of March 31, 2025. During the quarter, nonperforming loan inflows totaled $222.8 million, primarily driven by office and land properties, including a $33.6 million data center loan backed by office collateral and a $9.1 million life sciences office loan. Reductions of $182.8 million reflected charge-offs, loans moved to held for sale, and restructuring activity.



Substandard and special mention loans totaled $875.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $774.9 million in the prior quarter.



Substandard and special mention loans totaled $875.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $774.9 million in the prior quarter.



Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the second quarter were 4.22% compared to 0.57% for the first quarter of 2025.



Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the second quarter were 4.22% compared to 0.57% for the first quarter of 2025.



The net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 2.37% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.28% for the prior quarter, primarily driven by the paydown of average borrowings and reduced funding costs on money market accounts and other borrowings.



The net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 2.37% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.28% for the prior quarter, primarily driven by the paydown of average borrowings and reduced funding costs on money market accounts and other borrowings.



At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio



1



, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 11.18%, 11.18%, and 14.01%, respectively.



At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio , and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 11.18%, 11.18%, and 14.01%, respectively.



Total estimated insured deposits remained stable at quarter-end to $6.8 billion, representing 75.0% of deposits, compared to $6.9 billion, or 74.7% in the prior quarter.



Total estimated insured deposits remained stable at quarter-end to $6.8 billion, representing 75.0% of deposits, compared to $6.9 billion, or 74.7% in the prior quarter.



Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $4.8 billion, compared to $2.3 billion in uninsured deposits, resulting in a coverage ratio of over 200%.



















Income Statement













Net interest income



was $67.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $65.6 million for the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income for the quarter was primarily driven by lower funding costs on savings and money market accounts, a reduction in average short-term borrowings, and the benefit of one additional day in the quarter. These benefits were partially offset by lower yields on loans and a higher mix of time deposits. Both interest income and interest expense declined during the quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market rates.



was $67.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $65.6 million for the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income for the quarter was primarily driven by lower funding costs on savings and money market accounts, a reduction in average short-term borrowings, and the benefit of one additional day in the quarter. These benefits were partially offset by lower yields on loans and a higher mix of time deposits. Both interest income and interest expense declined during the quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market rates.





Provision for credit losses



was $138.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $26.3 million for the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher office-related reserves and expected exit strategies. Net charge-offs totaled $83.9 million, up from $11.2 million in the first quarter. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $1.8 million, driven primarily by higher unfunded commitments in our commercial and industrial portfolio. This compared to a reversal for unfunded commitments in the prior quarter of $0.3 million.



was $138.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $26.3 million for the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher office-related reserves and expected exit strategies. Net charge-offs totaled $83.9 million, up from $11.2 million in the first quarter. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $1.8 million, driven primarily by higher unfunded commitments in our commercial and industrial portfolio. This compared to a reversal for unfunded commitments in the prior quarter of $0.3 million.





Noninterest income



was $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $8.2 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the decrease was a $1.9 million loss on a trade executed to reposition the investment portfolio into higher-yielding assets.



was $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $8.2 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the decrease was a $1.9 million loss on a trade executed to reposition the investment portfolio into higher-yielding assets.





Noninterest expense



was $43.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $45.5 million for the prior quarter. The decrease over the comparative quarter was primarily due to decreased legal, accounting, and professional fees.



















Loans and Funding













Total loans



were $7.7 billion at June 30, 2025, down 2.8% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in total loans was primarily driven by declines in income-producing real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial and industrial loans.











were $7.7 billion at June 30, 2025, down 2.8% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in total loans was primarily driven by declines in income-producing real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial and industrial loans.





Total deposits



at quarter-end were $9.1 billion, down $157.7 million, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter-end. The decrease was primarily driven by lower balances in brokered savings and money market accounts. Period end deposits have increased $852.3 million when compared to the prior year comparable period end of June 30, 2024.











at quarter-end were $9.1 billion, down $157.7 million, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter-end. The decrease was primarily driven by lower balances in brokered savings and money market accounts. Period end deposits have increased $852.3 million when compared to the prior year comparable period end of June 30, 2024.





Other short-term borrowings



were $50.0 million at June 30, 2025, representing an 89.8% decrease from the prior quarter-end. The decline was driven by the pay down of FHLB borrowings, funded by cash and core deposit growth.



















Asset Quality













Allowance for credit losses



was 2.38% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.63% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 11.54% at quarter-end; as compared to 5.78% at the prior quarter-end.



was 2.38% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.63% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 11.54% at quarter-end; as compared to 5.78% at the prior quarter-end.





Net charge-offs



were $83.9 million for the quarter compared to $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2025.



were $83.9 million for the quarter compared to $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2025.





Nonperforming assets



were $228.9 million at June 30, 2025.







NPAs



as a percentage of assets were 2.16% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.79% at the prior quarter-end. At June 30, 2025, other real estate owned consisted of five properties with an aggregate carrying value of $2.5 million.







Loans 30-89 days past due



were $34.7 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $83.0 million at the prior quarter-end.















were $228.9 million at June 30, 2025.









Capital













Total shareholders' equity



was $1.2 billion at June 30, 2025, down 4.8% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in shareholders' equity of $59.8 million was primarily due to quarterly losses that reduced capital. This was partially offset by an increase in the fair market value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio.



was $1.2 billion at June 30, 2025, down 4.8% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in shareholders' equity of $59.8 million was primarily due to quarterly losses that reduced capital. This was partially offset by an increase in the fair market value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio.





Book value per share and





tangible book value per share







3





were $39.03 and $39.03, down 4.8% from the prior quarter-end.

















Additional financial information:



The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports filed with the SEC.







About Eagle Bancorp:



The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, opportunity, belonging, and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.







Conference call:



Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter of 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yiqohzt3/



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yiqohzt3/



For analysts who wish to participate in the conference call, please register at the following URL:









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6d1c218e6b0143a6903a372200e40cc7









A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through Thursday, August 7, 2025: https://www.eaglebankcorp.com/

















Forward-looking statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "strategy," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including reductions in the size of the federal government workforce; changes in government spending; the proposal, announcement or imposition of tariffs; volatility in interest rates and interest rate policy; inflation levels; competitive factors) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters' performance projections. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.



















Eagle Bancorp, Inc



.











Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











































Three Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,





















2025





















2025





















2024

















Interest Income































Interest and fees on loans





$





125,223













$





126,136













$





137,616













Interest and dividends on investment securities









11,436

















11,912

















12,405













Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments









14,760

















15,803

















19,568













Interest on federal funds sold









24

















27

















142













Total interest income









151,443

















153,878

















169,731















Interest Expense































Interest on deposits









78,912

















77,211

















76,846













Interest on customer repurchase agreements









250

















260

















330













Interest on other short-term borrowings









2,489

















8,733

















21,202













Interest on long-term borrowings









2,016

















2,025

















—













Total interest expense









83,667

















88,229

















98,378















Net Interest Income











67,776

















65,649

















119,910















Provision for Credit Losses











138,159

















26,255

















8,959















Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments











1,759

















(297





)













608















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses











(72,142





)













39,691

















110,343











































Noninterest Income































Service charges on deposits









1,771

















1,743

















1,653













Gain on sale of loans









—

















—

















37













Net gain on sale of investment securities









(1,854





)













4

















3













Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance









5,161

















4,282

















709













Other income









1,336

















2,178

















2,930













Total noninterest income









6,414

















8,207

















5,332















Noninterest Expense































Salaries and employee benefits









21,940

















21,968

















21,770













Premises and equipment expenses









3,019

















3,203

















2,894













Marketing and advertising









1,144

















1,371

















1,662













Data processing









4,293

















3,978

















3,495













Legal, accounting and professional fees









1,550

















3,122

















2,705













FDIC insurance









8,077

















8,962

















5,917













Goodwill impairment









—

















—

















104,168













Other expenses









3,447

















2,847

















3,880













Total noninterest expense









43,470

















45,451

















146,491















Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense











(109,198





)













2,447

















(79,373





)











Income Tax Expense











(39,423





)













772

















4,429















Net (Loss) Income







$





(69,775





)









$





1,675













$





(83,802





)







































(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share































Basic





$





(2.30





)









$





0.06













$





(2.78





)









Diluted





$





(2.30





)









$





0.06













$





(2.78





)







































































Eagle Bancorp, Inc.













Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,





















2025





















2025





















2024

















Assets































Cash and due from banks





$





14,005













$





12,516













$





10,803













Federal funds sold









4,091

















2,968

















5,802













Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments









239,237

















661,173

















526,228













Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,271,179, $1,330,077, and $1,584,435 respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $—, $—, and $17, respectively)









1,170,489

















1,214,237

















1,420,618













Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,229, $1,275, and $2,012 respectively (fair value of $799,136, $820,530, and $856,275 respectively)









896,855

















924,473

















982,955













Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock









30,613

















51,467

















54,274













Loans held for sale









37,576

















15,251

















5,000













Loans









7,721,664

















7,943,306

















8,001,739













Less: allowance for credit losses









(183,796





)













(129,469





)













(106,301





)









Loans, net









7,537,868

















7,813,837

















7,895,438













Premises and equipment, net









7,103

















7,079

















8,788













Operating lease right-of-use assets









31,202

















32,769

















16,250













Deferred income taxes









80,731

















84,798

















86,236













Bank-owned life insurance









325,174

















320,055

















114,333













Intangible assets, net









9

















11

















129













Other real estate owned









2,459

















2,459

















773













Other assets









223,919

















174,268

















174,396















Total Assets











10,601,331

















11,317,361

















11,302,023















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Liabilities































Deposits:





























Noninterest-bearing demand









1,532,132

















1,607,826

















1,693,955













Interest-bearing transaction









895,604

















926,722

















1,123,980













Savings and money market









3,267,630

















3,558,919

















3,165,314













Time deposits









3,424,241

















3,183,801

















2,284,099













Total deposits









9,119,607

















9,277,268

















8,267,348













Customer repurchase agreements









23,442

















32,357

















39,220













Other short-term borrowings









50,000

















490,000

















1,659,979













Long-term borrowings









76,264

















76,181

















—













Operating lease liabilities









37,297

















38,484

















20,016













Reserve for unfunded commitments









4,925

















3,166

















6,653













Other liabilities









104,729

















155,014

















139,348















Total Liabilities











9,416,264

















10,072,470

















10,132,564















Shareholders' Equity































Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,364,983, 30,368,843, and 30,180,482 respectively









300

















300

















297













Additional paid-in capital









388,927

















386,535

















380,142













Retained earnings









904,205

















978,995

















949,863













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(108,365





)













(120,939





)













(160,843





)











Total Shareholders' Equity











1,185,067

















1,244,891

















1,169,459















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







$





10,601,331













$





11,317,361













$





11,302,023















































Loan Mix and Asset Quality











(Dollars in thousands)























June 30,













March 31,













June 30,

















2025





















2025





















2024

























Amount









%













Amount









%













Amount









%













Loan Balances - Period End:











































Commercial





$





1,207,512





15





%









$





1,178,343





15





%









$





1,238,261





15





%









PPP loans









164





—





%













226





—





%









$





407





—





%









Income producing - commercial real estate









3,768,884





48





%













3,967,124





49





%









$





4,217,525





53





%









Owner occupied - commercial real estate









1,365,901





18





%













1,403,668





18





%









$





1,263,714





16





%









Real estate mortgage - residential









45,921





1





%













48,821





1





%









$





61,338





1





%









Construction - commercial and residential









1,211,728





16





%













1,210,788





15





%









$





1,063,764





13





%









Construction - C&I (owner occupied)









69,554





1





%













83,417





1





%









$





99,526





1





%









Home equity









49,224





1





%













50,121





1





%









$





52,773





1





%









Other consumer









2,776





—





%













798





—





%









$





4,431





—





%









Total loans





$





7,721,664





100





%









$





7,943,306





100





%









$





8,001,739





100





%



























Three Months Ended or As Of

















June 30,









March 31,









June 30,

















2025

















2025

















2024













Asset Quality:































Nonperforming loans





$





226,420









$





200,447









$





98,169









Other real estate owned









2,459













2,459













773









Nonperforming assets





$





228,879









$





202,906









$





98,942









Net charge-offs





$





83,877









$





11,230









$





2,285









Special mention





$





173,311









$





273,380









$





307,906









Substandard





$





702,128









$





501,565









$





408,311































































Eagle Bancorp, Inc.













Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)



































































Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025

















Average Balance













Interest













Average









Yield/Rate













Average Balance













Interest













Average









Yield/Rate













ASSETS























































Interest earning assets:





















































Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments





$





1,375,782









$





14,749









4.30





%









$





1,445,054









$





15,803









4.44





%









Loans held for sale



(1)











15,418













284









7.39





%













169













—









—





%









Loans



(1) (2)











7,942,333













124,939









6.31





%













7,933,695













126,136









6.45





%









Investment securities available-for-sale



(2)











1,233,206













6,491









2.11





%













1,321,954













6,857









2.10





%









Investment securities held-to-maturity



(2)











918,083













4,945









2.16





%













933,880













5,055









2.20





%









Federal funds sold









2,184













24









4.41





%













5,410













27









2.02





%









Total interest earning assets









11,487,006













151,432









5.29





%













11,640,162













153,878









5.36





%









Total noninterest earning assets









635,125





























596,585

























Less: allowance for credit losses









133,036





























118,557

























Total noninterest earning assets









502,089





























478,028



























TOTAL ASSETS







$





11,989,095

























$





12,118,190















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Interest bearing liabilities:





















































Interest-bearing transaction





$





1,489,056









$





9,982









2.69





%









$





1,368,609









$





9,908









2.94





%









Savings and money market









3,461,918













29,634









3.43





%













3,682,217













32,389









3.57





%









Time deposits









3,367,907













39,296









4.68





%













2,951,111













34,914









4.80





%









Total interest bearing deposits









8,318,881













78,912









3.80





%













8,001,937













77,211









3.91





%









Customer repurchase agreements









34,387













250









2.92





%













36,572













260









2.88





%









Derivative collateral liability









12,710













118









3.72





%













—













—









—





%









Other short-term borrowings









245,291













2,360









3.86





%













682,222













8,733









5.19





%









Long-term borrowings









76,236













2,016









10.61





%













76,146













2,025









10.79





%









Total interest bearing liabilities









8,687,505













83,656









3.86





%













8,796,877













88,229









4.07





%









Noninterest bearing liabilities:





















































Noninterest bearing demand









1,907,214





























1,881,296

























Other liabilities









142,124





























197,212

























Total noninterest bearing liabilities









2,049,338





























2,078,508

























Shareholders' equity









1,252,252





























1,242,805



























TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







$





11,989,095

























$





12,118,190

























Net interest income













$





67,776

























$





65,649

















Net interest spread





















1.43





%

























1.29





%









Net interest margin





















2.37





%

























2.28





%









Cost of funds





















3.17





%

























3.35





%





















(1





)





Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.6 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.









(2





)





Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.



































Eagle Bancorp, Inc.













Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)



































































Three Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















Average Balance













Interest













Average









Yield/Rate













Average Balance













Interest













Average









Yield/Rate













ASSETS























































Interest earning assets:





















































Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments





$





1,375,782









$





14,749









4.30





%









$





1,455,007









$





19,568









5.41





%









Loans held for sale



(1)











15,418













284









7.39





%













8,045













100









5.00





%









Loans



(1) (2)











7,942,333













124,939









6.31





%













8,003,206













137,516









6.91





%









Investment securities available-for-sale



(2)











1,233,206













6,491









2.11





%













1,478,856













7,048









1.92





%









Investment securities held-to-maturity



(2)











918,083













4,945









2.16





%













995,274













5,357









2.16





%









Federal funds sold









2,184













24









4.41





%













13,058













142









4.37





%









Total interest earning assets









11,487,006













151,432









5.29





%













11,953,446













169,731









5.71





%









Total noninterest earning assets









635,125





























510,725

























Less: allowance for credit losses









133,036





























102,671

























Total noninterest earning assets









502,089





























408,054



























TOTAL ASSETS







$





11,989,095

























$





12,361,500















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Interest bearing liabilities:





















































Interest-bearing transaction





$





1,489,056









$





9,982









2.69





%









$





1,636,795









$





16,100









3.96





%









Savings and money market









3,461,918













29,634









3.43





%













3,321,001













33,451









4.05





%









Time deposits









3,367,907













39,296









4.68





%













2,215,693













27,295









4.95





%









Total interest bearing deposits









8,318,881













78,912









3.80





%













7,173,489













76,846









4.31





%









Customer repurchase agreements









34,387













250









2.92





%













38,599













330









3.44





%









Derivative collateral liability









12,710













118









3.72





%













—













—









—





%









Other short-term borrowings









245,291













2,360









3.86





%













1,682,684













21,202









5.07





%









Long-term borrowings









76,236













2,016









10.61





%













—













—









—





%









Total interest bearing liabilities









8,687,505













83,656









3.86





%













8,894,772













98,378









4.45





%









Noninterest bearing liabilities:





















































Noninterest bearing demand









1,907,214





























2,051,777

























Other liabilities









142,124





























151,324

























Total noninterest bearing liabilities









2,049,338





























2,203,101

























Shareholders' equity









1,252,252





























1,263,627



























TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







$





11,989,095

























$





12,361,500

























Net interest income













$





67,776

























$





71,353

















Net interest spread





















1.43





%

























1.26





%









Net interest margin





















2.37





%

























2.40





%









Cost of funds





















3.17





%

























3.61





%





















(1





)





Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.6 million and $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.









(2





)





Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.



































Eagle Bancorp, Inc.













Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended





















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













June 30, 2024













March 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













September 30, 2023















Income Statements:













































































Total interest income









$





151,443













$





153,878













$





168,417













$





173,813













$





169,731













$





175,602













$





167,421













$





161,149













Total interest expense













83,667

















88,229

















97,623

















101,970

















98,378

















100,904

















94,429

















90,430













Net interest income













67,776

















65,649

















70,794

















71,843

















71,353

















74,698

















72,992

















70,719













Provision for credit losses













138,159

















26,255

















12,132

















10,094

















8,959

















35,175

















14,490

















5,644













Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments













1,759

















(297





)













(1,598





)













(1,593





)













608

















456

















(594





)













(839





)









Net interest income after provision for credit losses













(72,142





)













39,691

















60,260

















63,342

















61,786

















39,067

















59,096

















65,914













Noninterest income before investment gain













8,268

















8,203

















4,063

















6,948

















5,329

















3,585

















2,891

















6,342













Net gain on sale of investment securities













(1,854





)













4

















4

















3

















3

















4

















3

















5













Total noninterest income













6,414

















8,207

















4,067

















6,951

















5,332

















3,589

















2,894

















6,347













Salaries and employee benefits













21,940

















21,968

















22,597

















21,675

















21,770

















21,726

















18,416

















21,549













Premises and equipment expenses













3,019

















3,203

















2,635

















2,794

















2,894

















3,059

















2,967

















3,095













Marketing and advertising













1,144

















1,371

















1,340

















1,588

















1,662

















859

















1,071

















768













Goodwill impairment













—

















—

















—

















—

















104,168

















—

















—

















—













Other expenses













17,367

















18,909

















17,960

















17,557

















15,997

















14,353

















14,644

















12,221













Total noninterest expense













43,470

















45,451

















44,532

















43,614

















146,491

















39,997

















37,098

















37,633













(Loss) income before income tax expense













(109,198





)













2,447

















19,795

















26,679

















(79,373





)













2,659

















24,892

















34,628













Income tax expense













(39,423





)













772

















4,505

















4,864

















4,429

















2,997

















4,667

















7,245













Net (loss) income













(69,775





)













1,675

















15,290

















21,815

















(83,802





)













(338





)













20,225

















27,383

















Per Share Data:













































































(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic









$





(2.30





)









$





0.06













$





0.51













$





0.72













$





(2.78





)









$





(0.01





)









$





0.68













$





0.91













(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted









$





(2.30





)









$





0.06













$





0.50













$





0.72













$





(2.78





)









$





(0.01





)









$





0.67













$





0.91













Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic













30,373,167

















30,275,001

















30,199,433

















30,173,852

















30,185,609

















30,068,173

















29,925,557

















29,910,218













Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted













30,510,847

















30,404,262

















30,321,644

















30,241,699

















30,185,609

















30,068,173

















29,966,962

















29,944,692













Actual shares outstanding at period end













30,364,983

















30,368,843

















30,202,003

















30,173,200

















30,180,482

















30,185,732

















29,925,612

















29,917,982













Book value per common share at period end









$





39.03













$





40.99













$





40.60













$





40.61













$





38.75













$





41.72













$





42.58













$





40.64













Tangible book value per common share at period end





(1)













$





39.03













$





40.99













$





40.59













$





40.61













$





38.74













$





38.26













$





39.08













$





37.12













Dividend per common share









$





0.165













$





0.165













$





—













$





0.165













$





0.45













$





0.45













$





0.45













$





0.45

















Performance Ratios (annualized):













































































Return on average assets









(2.33





)%













0.06





%













0.48





%













0.70





%









(2.73





)%









(0.01





)%













0.65





%













0.91





%









Return on average common equity









(22.35





)%













0.55





%













4.94





%













7.22





%









(26.67





)%









(0.11





)%













6.48





%













8.80





%









Return on average tangible common equity



(1)











(22.35





)%













0.55





%













4.94





%













7.22





%









(28.96





)%









(0.11





)%













7.08





%













9.61





%









Net interest margin













2.37





%













2.28





%













2.29





%













2.37





%













2.40





%













2.43





%













2.45





%













2.43





%









Efficiency ratio





(1)(2)

















58.60





%













61.50





%













59.50





%













55.40





%













191.00





%













51.10





%













48.90





%













48.83





%













Other Ratios:













































































Allowance for credit losses to total loans





(3)

















2.38





%













1.63





%













1.44





%













1.40





%













1.33





%













1.25





%













1.08





%













1.05





%









Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans













81.17





%













64.59





%













54.81





%













83.25





%













110.06





%













108.76





%













131.16





%













118.78





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets













2.16





%













1.79





%













1.90





%













1.22





%













0.88





%













0.79





%













0.57





%













0.64





%









Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans





(3)

















4.22





%













0.57





%













0.48





%













0.26





%













0.11





%













1.07





%













0.60





%













0.02





%









Tier 1 capital (to average assets)













10.63





%













11.11





%













10.74





%













10.77





%













10.58





%













10.26





%













10.73





%













10.96





%









Total capital (to risk weighted assets)













15.27





%













15.86





%













15.86





%













15.51





%













15.07





%













14.87





%













14.79





%













14.54





%









Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)













14.01





%













14.61





%













14.63





%













14.30





%













13.92





%













13.80





%













13.90





%













13.68





%









Tangible common equity ratio





(1)

















11.18





%













11.00





%













11.02





%













10.86





%













10.35





%













10.03





%













10.12





%













10.04





%













Average Balances (in thousands):













































































Total assets









$





11,989,095













$





12,118,190













$





12,575,722













$





12,360,899













$





12,361,500













$





12,784,470













$





12,283,303













$





11,942,905













Total earning assets









$





11,487,006













$





11,640,162













$





12,303,940













$





12,072,891













$





11,953,446













$





12,365,497













$





11,837,722













$





11,532,186













Total loans





(2)













$





7,942,333













$





7,933,695













$





7,971,907













$





8,026,524













$





8,003,206













$





7,988,941













$





7,963,074













$





7,795,144













Total deposits









$





10,226,095













$





9,883,233













$





10,056,463













$





9,344,414













$





9,225,266













$





9,501,661













$





9,471,369













$





8,946,641













Total borrowings









$





355,914













$





794,940













$





1,118,276













$





1,654,736













$





1,721,283













$





1,832,947













$





1,401,917













$





1,646,179













Total shareholders' equity









$





1,252,252













$





1,242,805













$





1,230,573













$





1,201,477













$





1,263,627













$





1,289,656













$





1,238,763













$





1,235,162

























(1





)





A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.









(2





)





Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.









(3





)





Excludes loans held for sale.



































GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)











(dollars in thousands, except per share data)











































June 30,









March 31,









June 30,

















2025

















2025

















2024















Tangible common equity

































Common shareholders' equity





$





1,185,067













$





1,244,891













$





1,169,459













Less: Intangible assets









(9





)













(11





)













(129





)









Tangible common equity





$





1,185,058













$





1,244,880













$





1,169,330













































Tangible common equity ratio

































Total assets





$





10,601,331













$





11,317,361













$





11,302,023













Less: Intangible assets









(9





)













(11





)













(129





)









Tangible assets





$





10,601,322













$





11,317,350













$





11,301,894









































Tangible common equity ratio









11.18





%













11.00





%













10.35





%









































Per share calculations

































Book value per common share





$





39.03













$





40.99













$





38.75













Less: Intangible book value per common share





$





—













$





—













$





(0.01





)









Tangible book value per common share





$





39.03













$





40.99













$





38.74









































Shares outstanding at period end









30,364,983

















30,368,843

















30,180,482























































































Three Months Ended





















June 30,









March 31,









June 30,





















2025

















2025

















2024















Average tangible common equity





































Average common shareholders' equity









$





1,252,252













$





1,242,805













$





1,263,627













Less: Average intangible assets













(11





)













(14





)













(99,827





)









Average tangible common equity









$





1,252,241













$





1,242,791













$





1,163,800

















































Return on average tangible common equity





































Net (loss) income









$





(69,775





)









$





1,675













$





(83,802





)









Return on average tangible common equity









(22.35





)%













0.55





%









(28.96





)%













































Net (loss) income













$





(69,775





)









$





1,675













$





(83,802





)









Add back of goodwill impairment













—

















—

















104,168













Operating net (loss) income (Non-GAAP)









$





(69,775





)









$





1,675













$





20,366













Operating Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)









(22.35





)%













0.55





%













7.04





%













































Efficiency ratio





































Net interest income









$





67,776













$





65,649













$





71,353













Noninterest income













6,414

















8,207

















5,332













Operating revenue









$





74,190













$





73,856













$





76,685













Noninterest expense









$





43,470













$





45,451













$





146,491













Add back of goodwill impairment





















—

















(104,168





)









Operating Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)













43,470

















45,451

















42,323













































Efficiency ratio













58.59





%













61.54





%













191.03





%









Operating Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)













58.59





%













61.54





%













55.19





%













































Pre-provision net revenue





































Net interest income









$





67,776













$





65,649













$





71,353













Noninterest income













6,414

















8,207

















5,332













Less: Noninterest expense













(43,470





)













(45,451





)













(146,491





)









Pre-provision net revenue









$





30,720













$





28,405













$





(69,806





)









































Pre-provision net revenue









$





30,720













$





28,405













$





(69,806





)









Add back of goodwill impairment









$





—













$





—













$





104,168













Operating Pre-provision net revenue (Non-GAAP)









$





30,720













$





28,405













$





34,362













































Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, annualized return on average tangible common equity, and the operating annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company calculates the operating annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing operating net income available to common shareholders, which adds back the goodwill impairment, by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company. Further related to other measures, tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.





The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities. Further, the operating efficiency ratio is measured by dividing non-GAAP noninterest expense, which excludes the goodwill impairment, by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company.





Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans. Operating pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses with the impact of the goodwill impairment added back from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company.



















June 30,









March 31,









June 30,





















2025

















2025

















2024















Net (loss) income













$





(69,775





)









$





1,675









$





(83,802





)









Add back of goodwill impairment













—

















—













104,168













Operating Net (loss) income (Non-GAAP)









$





(69,775





)









$





1,675









$





20,366

















































(Loss) earnings per share (diluted)











4















$





(2.30





)









$





0.06









$





(2.78





)









Add back of goodwill impairment per share (diluted)













—

















—













3.45













Operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) (Non-GAAP)









$





(2.30





)









$





0.06









$





0.67













































Operating net (loss) income and operating (loss) earnings per share (diluted) are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates operating net (loss) income by excluding from net (loss) income the one-time goodwill impairment of $104.2 million. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company performed an annual impairment test as a result of management's evaluation of current economic conditions, and concluded that goodwill had become impaired, which resulted in an impairment charge of $104.2 million to reduce the carrying value of the Company's goodwill to zero. The Company calculates operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) by dividing the one-time goodwill impairment of $104.2 million by the weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because operating net (loss) income and operating (loss) earnings per share (diluted) provides investors insight into how Company earnings changed exclusive of the impairment charge to allow investors to better compare the Company's performance against historical periods. The table above provides a reconciliation of operating net income (loss) and operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) to the nearest GAAP measure.







______________________________







1







A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.











2



Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.











3



A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.











4



For periods ended with a net loss, anti-dilutive financial instruments have been excluded from the calculation of GAAP diluted EPS. Operating diluted EPS calculations include the impact of outstanding equity-based awards for all periods.













EAGLE BANCORP, INC.









CONTACT:







Eric R. Newell





240.497.1796













For the June 30, 2025 Earnings Presentation, click



2025 EGBN Earnings DECK 6-30-2025 FINAL





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.