Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results, Posting Net Loss of $69.8 Million

Eagle Bancorp reported a $69.8 million net loss for Q2 2025, primarily due to increased provision expenses.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc., based in Bethesda, Maryland, reported a net loss of $69.8 million or $2.30 per share for the second quarter of 2025, a significant decline from the net income of $1.7 million or $0.06 per diluted share in the previous quarter. This loss was primarily attributed to a substantial increase in provision expenses, jumping by $111.9 million due to credit risks associated with office loans. Despite this challenging quarter, the bank saw improvements in net interest income and a reduction in noninterest expenses. CEO Susan G. Riel noted that the quarter's outcomes were part of a strategic plan aimed at strengthening the balance sheet and managing credit exposures. The bank also declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share. At the quarter's end, nonperforming assets rose to 2.16% of total assets, signaling ongoing challenges in asset quality.
- Net interest income increased to $67.8 million, demonstrating growth and improvement in the bank's funding costs and operational efficiency.
- Pre-provision net revenue rose to $30.7 million, indicating core profitability improvement and effective execution of the company's strategic plan.
- The company announced a cash dividend of $0.165 per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders despite the loss reported.
- The common equity tier one capital ratio remained strong at 14.0%, indicating financial stability and a solid capital position to support future growth.
- The company reported a net loss of $69.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, a significant decline compared to net income of $1.7 million in the prior quarter, indicating potential financial instability.
- The provision for credit losses increased dramatically to $138.2 million from $26.3 million in the previous quarter, reflecting worsening asset quality and increased credit risk.
- Nonperforming assets rose to $228.9 million, or 2.16% of total assets, compared to 1.79% in the prior quarter, signaling deteriorating loan performance and potential challenges in the company’s loan portfolio.
What were Eagle Bancorp's second quarter results for 2025?
Eagle Bancorp reported a net loss of $69.8 million or $2.30 per share for Q2 2025.
How did credit loss provisions impact Eagle Bancorp's earnings?
Credit loss provisions increased by $111.9 million, significantly affecting earnings during the second quarter.
What is the dividend amount declared by Eagle Bancorp?
Eagle Bancorp declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on August 29, 2025.
How did nonperforming assets change in the second quarter?
Nonperforming assets rose by $26 million to $228.9 million, representing 2.16% of total assets.
What is Eagle Bancorp's strategy for addressing credit risk?
Eagle Bancorp is focused on resolving challenged loans and increasing capital reserves to mitigate credit risk.
Full Release
BETHESDA, Md., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle", the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, reported its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Eagle reported a net loss of $69.8 million or $2.30 per share for the second quarter 2025, compared to net income of $1.7 million or $0.06 per diluted share during the first quarter. The $71.5 million decrease in net income from the prior quarter is primarily due to a $111.9 million increase in provision expense. In the quarter, net interest income increased $2.1 million, noninterest income decreased $1.8 million, and noninterest expenses decreased $2.0 million.
Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")
1
in the second quarter was $30.7 million compared to $28.4 million for the prior quarter reflecting expansion of the net interest margin.
"Our core profitability improvement this quarter, evident in the growth of pre-provision net revenue, expansion of core deposits, and reduced reliance on wholesale and brokered funding, reflects our disciplined execution of our strategic plan," said Susan G. Riel, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We continue to work on building a stronger balance sheet that will contribute to long-term, sustainable performance."
Our second quarter reflects the execution of our previously communicated strategy to resolve challenged loans and address related valuation pressures in the office portfolio.
"This quarter's credit costs reflect decisive actions we are taking to address risk in our loan portfolio. While the charge is significant, it is aligned with our ongoing strategy and reflects our judgement to remediate credit exposures thoughtfully and deliberately. We view this quarter's loss as a necessary and measured outcome of our risk remediation strategy. The resulting impact of these decisions is difficult, yet represents necessary steps in our objective to drive long-term value creation for shareholders," added Ms. Riel.
Eric R. Newell, Chief Financial Officer of the Company said, "This quarter, the credit loss reserve coverage rose to 2.38% of total loans, up 75 basis points from last quarter. This reserve build reflects our ongoing and continued proactive approach to address credit risk in our loan portfolio and our expectation that remediation activity will continue over the coming quarters. Our capital position remains strong, with common equity tier one capital at 14.0% and our tangible common equity
1
ratio exceeding 10%. We will continue to evaluate capital allocation decisions, in alignment with our objectives of maintaining long-term franchise value."
Additionally, the Company is announcing today a cash dividend in the amount of $0.165 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on August 29, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 8, 2025.
Second Quarter of 2025 Key Elements
The Company announces today the declaration of a common stock dividend of $0.165 per share.
The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 2.38% at quarter-end; up from 1.63% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage
2
was 11.54% at quarter-end; as compared to 5.78% at the prior quarter-end.
Nonperforming assets increased by $26.0 million to $228.9 million as of June 30, 2025, representing 2.16% of total assets, compared to 1.79% as of March 31, 2025. During the quarter, nonperforming loan inflows totaled $222.8 million, primarily driven by office and land properties, including a $33.6 million data center loan backed by office collateral and a $9.1 million life sciences office loan. Reductions of $182.8 million reflected charge-offs, loans moved to held for sale, and restructuring activity.
Substandard and special mention loans totaled $875.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $774.9 million in the prior quarter.
Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the second quarter were 4.22% compared to 0.57% for the first quarter of 2025.
The net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 2.37% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.28% for the prior quarter, primarily driven by the paydown of average borrowings and reduced funding costs on money market accounts and other borrowings.
At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio
1
, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 11.18%, 11.18%, and 14.01%, respectively.
Total estimated insured deposits remained stable at quarter-end to $6.8 billion, representing 75.0% of deposits, compared to $6.9 billion, or 74.7% in the prior quarter.
Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $4.8 billion, compared to $2.3 billion in uninsured deposits, resulting in a coverage ratio of over 200%.
Income Statement
Net interest income
was $67.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $65.6 million for the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income for the quarter was primarily driven by lower funding costs on savings and money market accounts, a reduction in average short-term borrowings, and the benefit of one additional day in the quarter. These benefits were partially offset by lower yields on loans and a higher mix of time deposits. Both interest income and interest expense declined during the quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market rates.
Provision for credit losses
was $138.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $26.3 million for the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher office-related reserves and expected exit strategies. Net charge-offs totaled $83.9 million, up from $11.2 million in the first quarter. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $1.8 million, driven primarily by higher unfunded commitments in our commercial and industrial portfolio. This compared to a reversal for unfunded commitments in the prior quarter of $0.3 million.
Noninterest income
was $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $8.2 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the decrease was a $1.9 million loss on a trade executed to reposition the investment portfolio into higher-yielding assets.
Noninterest expense
was $43.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $45.5 million for the prior quarter. The decrease over the comparative quarter was primarily due to decreased legal, accounting, and professional fees.
Loans and Funding
Total loans
were $7.7 billion at June 30, 2025, down 2.8% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in total loans was primarily driven by declines in income-producing real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial and industrial loans.
Total deposits
at quarter-end were $9.1 billion, down $157.7 million, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter-end. The decrease was primarily driven by lower balances in brokered savings and money market accounts. Period end deposits have increased $852.3 million when compared to the prior year comparable period end of June 30, 2024.
Other short-term borrowings
were $50.0 million at June 30, 2025, representing an 89.8% decrease from the prior quarter-end. The decline was driven by the pay down of FHLB borrowings, funded by cash and core deposit growth.
Asset Quality
Allowance for credit losses
was 2.38% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.63% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 11.54% at quarter-end; as compared to 5.78% at the prior quarter-end.
Net charge-offs
were $83.9 million for the quarter compared to $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2025.
Nonperforming assets
were $228.9 million at June 30, 2025.
NPAs
as a percentage of assets were 2.16% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.79% at the prior quarter-end. At June 30, 2025, other real estate owned consisted of five properties with an aggregate carrying value of $2.5 million.
Loans 30-89 days past due
were $34.7 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $83.0 million at the prior quarter-end.
Capital
Total shareholders' equity
was $1.2 billion at June 30, 2025, down 4.8% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in shareholders' equity of $59.8 million was primarily due to quarterly losses that reduced capital. This was partially offset by an increase in the fair market value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio.
Book value per share and
tangible book value per share
3
were $39.03 and $39.03, down 4.8% from the prior quarter-end.
Additional financial information:
The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports filed with the SEC.
About Eagle Bancorp:
The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, opportunity, belonging, and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.
Conference call:
Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter of 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yiqohzt3/
For analysts who wish to participate in the conference call, please register at the following URL:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6d1c218e6b0143a6903a372200e40cc7
A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through Thursday, August 7, 2025: https://www.eaglebankcorp.com/
Forward-looking statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "strategy," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including reductions in the size of the federal government workforce; changes in government spending; the proposal, announcement or imposition of tariffs; volatility in interest rates and interest rate policy; inflation levels; competitive factors) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters' performance projections. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc
.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
125,223
$
126,136
$
137,616
Interest and dividends on investment securities
11,436
11,912
12,405
Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments
14,760
15,803
19,568
Interest on federal funds sold
24
27
142
Total interest income
151,443
153,878
169,731
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
78,912
77,211
76,846
Interest on customer repurchase agreements
250
260
330
Interest on other short-term borrowings
2,489
8,733
21,202
Interest on long-term borrowings
2,016
2,025
—
Total interest expense
83,667
88,229
98,378
Net Interest Income
67,776
65,649
119,910
Provision for Credit Losses
138,159
26,255
8,959
Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
1,759
(297
)
608
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
(72,142
)
39,691
110,343
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposits
1,771
1,743
1,653
Gain on sale of loans
—
—
37
Net gain on sale of investment securities
(1,854
)
4
3
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
5,161
4,282
709
Other income
1,336
2,178
2,930
Total noninterest income
6,414
8,207
5,332
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
21,940
21,968
21,770
Premises and equipment expenses
3,019
3,203
2,894
Marketing and advertising
1,144
1,371
1,662
Data processing
4,293
3,978
3,495
Legal, accounting and professional fees
1,550
3,122
2,705
FDIC insurance
8,077
8,962
5,917
Goodwill impairment
—
—
104,168
Other expenses
3,447
2,847
3,880
Total noninterest expense
43,470
45,451
146,491
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense
(109,198
)
2,447
(79,373
)
Income Tax Expense
(39,423
)
772
4,429
Net (Loss) Income
$
(69,775
)
$
1,675
$
(83,802
)
(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share
Basic
$
(2.30
)
$
0.06
$
(2.78
)
Diluted
$
(2.30
)
$
0.06
$
(2.78
)
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
14,005
$
12,516
$
10,803
Federal funds sold
4,091
2,968
5,802
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments
239,237
661,173
526,228
Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,271,179, $1,330,077, and $1,584,435 respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $—, $—, and $17, respectively)
1,170,489
1,214,237
1,420,618
Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,229, $1,275, and $2,012 respectively (fair value of $799,136, $820,530, and $856,275 respectively)
896,855
924,473
982,955
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
30,613
51,467
54,274
Loans held for sale
37,576
15,251
5,000
Loans
7,721,664
7,943,306
8,001,739
Less: allowance for credit losses
(183,796
)
(129,469
)
(106,301
)
Loans, net
7,537,868
7,813,837
7,895,438
Premises and equipment, net
7,103
7,079
8,788
Operating lease right-of-use assets
31,202
32,769
16,250
Deferred income taxes
80,731
84,798
86,236
Bank-owned life insurance
325,174
320,055
114,333
Intangible assets, net
9
11
129
Other real estate owned
2,459
2,459
773
Other assets
223,919
174,268
174,396
Total Assets
10,601,331
11,317,361
11,302,023
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
1,532,132
1,607,826
1,693,955
Interest-bearing transaction
895,604
926,722
1,123,980
Savings and money market
3,267,630
3,558,919
3,165,314
Time deposits
3,424,241
3,183,801
2,284,099
Total deposits
9,119,607
9,277,268
8,267,348
Customer repurchase agreements
23,442
32,357
39,220
Other short-term borrowings
50,000
490,000
1,659,979
Long-term borrowings
76,264
76,181
—
Operating lease liabilities
37,297
38,484
20,016
Reserve for unfunded commitments
4,925
3,166
6,653
Other liabilities
104,729
155,014
139,348
Total Liabilities
9,416,264
10,072,470
10,132,564
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,364,983, 30,368,843, and 30,180,482 respectively
300
300
297
Additional paid-in capital
388,927
386,535
380,142
Retained earnings
904,205
978,995
949,863
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(108,365
)
(120,939
)
(160,843
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,185,067
1,244,891
1,169,459
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
10,601,331
$
11,317,361
$
11,302,023
Loan Mix and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Loan Balances - Period End:
Commercial
$
1,207,512
15
%
$
1,178,343
15
%
$
1,238,261
15
%
PPP loans
164
—
%
226
—
%
$
407
—
%
Income producing - commercial real estate
3,768,884
48
%
3,967,124
49
%
$
4,217,525
53
%
Owner occupied - commercial real estate
1,365,901
18
%
1,403,668
18
%
$
1,263,714
16
%
Real estate mortgage - residential
45,921
1
%
48,821
1
%
$
61,338
1
%
Construction - commercial and residential
1,211,728
16
%
1,210,788
15
%
$
1,063,764
13
%
Construction - C&I (owner occupied)
69,554
1
%
83,417
1
%
$
99,526
1
%
Home equity
49,224
1
%
50,121
1
%
$
52,773
1
%
Other consumer
2,776
—
%
798
—
%
$
4,431
—
%
Total loans
$
7,721,664
100
%
$
7,943,306
100
%
$
8,001,739
100
%
Three Months Ended or As Of
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
Asset Quality:
Nonperforming loans
$
226,420
$
200,447
$
98,169
Other real estate owned
2,459
2,459
773
Nonperforming assets
$
228,879
$
202,906
$
98,942
Net charge-offs
$
83,877
$
11,230
$
2,285
Special mention
$
173,311
$
273,380
$
307,906
Substandard
$
702,128
$
501,565
$
408,311
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
Average Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS
Interest earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
$
1,375,782
$
14,749
4.30
%
$
1,445,054
$
15,803
4.44
%
Loans held for sale
(1)
15,418
284
7.39
%
169
—
—
%
Loans
(1) (2)
7,942,333
124,939
6.31
%
7,933,695
126,136
6.45
%
Investment securities available-for-sale
(2)
1,233,206
6,491
2.11
%
1,321,954
6,857
2.10
%
Investment securities held-to-maturity
(2)
918,083
4,945
2.16
%
933,880
5,055
2.20
%
Federal funds sold
2,184
24
4.41
%
5,410
27
2.02
%
Total interest earning assets
11,487,006
151,432
5.29
%
11,640,162
153,878
5.36
%
Total noninterest earning assets
635,125
596,585
Less: allowance for credit losses
133,036
118,557
Total noninterest earning assets
502,089
478,028
TOTAL ASSETS
$
11,989,095
$
12,118,190
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction
$
1,489,056
$
9,982
2.69
%
$
1,368,609
$
9,908
2.94
%
Savings and money market
3,461,918
29,634
3.43
%
3,682,217
32,389
3.57
%
Time deposits
3,367,907
39,296
4.68
%
2,951,111
34,914
4.80
%
Total interest bearing deposits
8,318,881
78,912
3.80
%
8,001,937
77,211
3.91
%
Customer repurchase agreements
34,387
250
2.92
%
36,572
260
2.88
%
Derivative collateral liability
12,710
118
3.72
%
—
—
—
%
Other short-term borrowings
245,291
2,360
3.86
%
682,222
8,733
5.19
%
Long-term borrowings
76,236
2,016
10.61
%
76,146
2,025
10.79
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
8,687,505
83,656
3.86
%
8,796,877
88,229
4.07
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing demand
1,907,214
1,881,296
Other liabilities
142,124
197,212
Total noninterest bearing liabilities
2,049,338
2,078,508
Shareholders' equity
1,252,252
1,242,805
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
11,989,095
$
12,118,190
Net interest income
$
67,776
$
65,649
Net interest spread
1.43
%
1.29
%
Net interest margin
2.37
%
2.28
%
Cost of funds
3.17
%
3.35
%
(1
)
Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.6 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
(2
)
Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Average Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS
Interest earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
$
1,375,782
$
14,749
4.30
%
$
1,455,007
$
19,568
5.41
%
Loans held for sale
(1)
15,418
284
7.39
%
8,045
100
5.00
%
Loans
(1) (2)
7,942,333
124,939
6.31
%
8,003,206
137,516
6.91
%
Investment securities available-for-sale
(2)
1,233,206
6,491
2.11
%
1,478,856
7,048
1.92
%
Investment securities held-to-maturity
(2)
918,083
4,945
2.16
%
995,274
5,357
2.16
%
Federal funds sold
2,184
24
4.41
%
13,058
142
4.37
%
Total interest earning assets
11,487,006
151,432
5.29
%
11,953,446
169,731
5.71
%
Total noninterest earning assets
635,125
510,725
Less: allowance for credit losses
133,036
102,671
Total noninterest earning assets
502,089
408,054
TOTAL ASSETS
$
11,989,095
$
12,361,500
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction
$
1,489,056
$
9,982
2.69
%
$
1,636,795
$
16,100
3.96
%
Savings and money market
3,461,918
29,634
3.43
%
3,321,001
33,451
4.05
%
Time deposits
3,367,907
39,296
4.68
%
2,215,693
27,295
4.95
%
Total interest bearing deposits
8,318,881
78,912
3.80
%
7,173,489
76,846
4.31
%
Customer repurchase agreements
34,387
250
2.92
%
38,599
330
3.44
%
Derivative collateral liability
12,710
118
3.72
%
—
—
—
%
Other short-term borrowings
245,291
2,360
3.86
%
1,682,684
21,202
5.07
%
Long-term borrowings
76,236
2,016
10.61
%
—
—
—
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
8,687,505
83,656
3.86
%
8,894,772
98,378
4.45
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing demand
1,907,214
2,051,777
Other liabilities
142,124
151,324
Total noninterest bearing liabilities
2,049,338
2,203,101
Shareholders' equity
1,252,252
1,263,627
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
11,989,095
$
12,361,500
Net interest income
$
67,776
$
71,353
Net interest spread
1.43
%
1.26
%
Net interest margin
2.37
%
2.40
%
Cost of funds
3.17
%
3.61
%
(1
)
Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.6 million and $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2
)
Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Income Statements:
Total interest income
$
151,443
$
153,878
$
168,417
$
173,813
$
169,731
$
175,602
$
167,421
$
161,149
Total interest expense
83,667
88,229
97,623
101,970
98,378
100,904
94,429
90,430
Net interest income
67,776
65,649
70,794
71,843
71,353
74,698
72,992
70,719
Provision for credit losses
138,159
26,255
12,132
10,094
8,959
35,175
14,490
5,644
Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments
1,759
(297
)
(1,598
)
(1,593
)
608
456
(594
)
(839
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
(72,142
)
39,691
60,260
63,342
61,786
39,067
59,096
65,914
Noninterest income before investment gain
8,268
8,203
4,063
6,948
5,329
3,585
2,891
6,342
Net gain on sale of investment securities
(1,854
)
4
4
3
3
4
3
5
Total noninterest income
6,414
8,207
4,067
6,951
5,332
3,589
2,894
6,347
Salaries and employee benefits
21,940
21,968
22,597
21,675
21,770
21,726
18,416
21,549
Premises and equipment expenses
3,019
3,203
2,635
2,794
2,894
3,059
2,967
3,095
Marketing and advertising
1,144
1,371
1,340
1,588
1,662
859
1,071
768
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
—
104,168
—
—
—
Other expenses
17,367
18,909
17,960
17,557
15,997
14,353
14,644
12,221
Total noninterest expense
43,470
45,451
44,532
43,614
146,491
39,997
37,098
37,633
(Loss) income before income tax expense
(109,198
)
2,447
19,795
26,679
(79,373
)
2,659
24,892
34,628
Income tax expense
(39,423
)
772
4,505
4,864
4,429
2,997
4,667
7,245
Net (loss) income
(69,775
)
1,675
15,290
21,815
(83,802
)
(338
)
20,225
27,383
Per Share Data:
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic
$
(2.30
)
$
0.06
$
0.51
$
0.72
$
(2.78
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.68
$
0.91
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted
$
(2.30
)
$
0.06
$
0.50
$
0.72
$
(2.78
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.67
$
0.91
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
30,373,167
30,275,001
30,199,433
30,173,852
30,185,609
30,068,173
29,925,557
29,910,218
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
30,510,847
30,404,262
30,321,644
30,241,699
30,185,609
30,068,173
29,966,962
29,944,692
Actual shares outstanding at period end
30,364,983
30,368,843
30,202,003
30,173,200
30,180,482
30,185,732
29,925,612
29,917,982
Book value per common share at period end
$
39.03
$
40.99
$
40.60
$
40.61
$
38.75
$
41.72
$
42.58
$
40.64
Tangible book value per common share at period end
(1)
$
39.03
$
40.99
$
40.59
$
40.61
$
38.74
$
38.26
$
39.08
$
37.12
Dividend per common share
$
0.165
$
0.165
$
—
$
0.165
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
0.45
Performance Ratios (annualized):
Return on average assets
(2.33
)%
0.06
%
0.48
%
0.70
%
(2.73
)%
(0.01
)%
0.65
%
0.91
%
Return on average common equity
(22.35
)%
0.55
%
4.94
%
7.22
%
(26.67
)%
(0.11
)%
6.48
%
8.80
%
Return on average tangible common equity
(1)
(22.35
)%
0.55
%
4.94
%
7.22
%
(28.96
)%
(0.11
)%
7.08
%
9.61
%
Net interest margin
2.37
%
2.28
%
2.29
%
2.37
%
2.40
%
2.43
%
2.45
%
2.43
%
Efficiency ratio
(1)(2)
58.60
%
61.50
%
59.50
%
55.40
%
191.00
%
51.10
%
48.90
%
48.83
%
Other Ratios:
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
(3)
2.38
%
1.63
%
1.44
%
1.40
%
1.33
%
1.25
%
1.08
%
1.05
%
Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans
81.17
%
64.59
%
54.81
%
83.25
%
110.06
%
108.76
%
131.16
%
118.78
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
2.16
%
1.79
%
1.90
%
1.22
%
0.88
%
0.79
%
0.57
%
0.64
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans
(3)
4.22
%
0.57
%
0.48
%
0.26
%
0.11
%
1.07
%
0.60
%
0.02
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
10.63
%
11.11
%
10.74
%
10.77
%
10.58
%
10.26
%
10.73
%
10.96
%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
15.27
%
15.86
%
15.86
%
15.51
%
15.07
%
14.87
%
14.79
%
14.54
%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
14.01
%
14.61
%
14.63
%
14.30
%
13.92
%
13.80
%
13.90
%
13.68
%
Tangible common equity ratio
(1)
11.18
%
11.00
%
11.02
%
10.86
%
10.35
%
10.03
%
10.12
%
10.04
%
Average Balances (in thousands):
Total assets
$
11,989,095
$
12,118,190
$
12,575,722
$
12,360,899
$
12,361,500
$
12,784,470
$
12,283,303
$
11,942,905
Total earning assets
$
11,487,006
$
11,640,162
$
12,303,940
$
12,072,891
$
11,953,446
$
12,365,497
$
11,837,722
$
11,532,186
Total loans
(2)
$
7,942,333
$
7,933,695
$
7,971,907
$
8,026,524
$
8,003,206
$
7,988,941
$
7,963,074
$
7,795,144
Total deposits
$
10,226,095
$
9,883,233
$
10,056,463
$
9,344,414
$
9,225,266
$
9,501,661
$
9,471,369
$
8,946,641
Total borrowings
$
355,914
$
794,940
$
1,118,276
$
1,654,736
$
1,721,283
$
1,832,947
$
1,401,917
$
1,646,179
Total shareholders' equity
$
1,252,252
$
1,242,805
$
1,230,573
$
1,201,477
$
1,263,627
$
1,289,656
$
1,238,763
$
1,235,162
(1
)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
(2
)
Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3
)
Excludes loans held for sale.
GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
Tangible common equity
Common shareholders' equity
$
1,185,067
$
1,244,891
$
1,169,459
Less: Intangible assets
(9
)
(11
)
(129
)
Tangible common equity
$
1,185,058
$
1,244,880
$
1,169,330
Tangible common equity ratio
Total assets
$
10,601,331
$
11,317,361
$
11,302,023
Less: Intangible assets
(9
)
(11
)
(129
)
Tangible assets
$
10,601,322
$
11,317,350
$
11,301,894
Tangible common equity ratio
11.18
%
11.00
%
10.35
%
Per share calculations
Book value per common share
$
39.03
$
40.99
$
38.75
Less: Intangible book value per common share
$
—
$
—
$
(0.01
)
Tangible book value per common share
$
39.03
$
40.99
$
38.74
Shares outstanding at period end
30,364,983
30,368,843
30,180,482
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
Average tangible common equity
Average common shareholders' equity
$
1,252,252
$
1,242,805
$
1,263,627
Less: Average intangible assets
(11
)
(14
)
(99,827
)
Average tangible common equity
$
1,252,241
$
1,242,791
$
1,163,800
Return on average tangible common equity
Net (loss) income
$
(69,775
)
$
1,675
$
(83,802
)
Return on average tangible common equity
(22.35
)%
0.55
%
(28.96
)%
Net (loss) income
$
(69,775
)
$
1,675
$
(83,802
)
Add back of goodwill impairment
—
—
104,168
Operating net (loss) income (Non-GAAP)
$
(69,775
)
$
1,675
$
20,366
Operating Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
(22.35
)%
0.55
%
7.04
%
Efficiency ratio
Net interest income
$
67,776
$
65,649
$
71,353
Noninterest income
6,414
8,207
5,332
Operating revenue
$
74,190
$
73,856
$
76,685
Noninterest expense
$
43,470
$
45,451
$
146,491
Add back of goodwill impairment
—
(104,168
)
Operating Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
43,470
45,451
42,323
Efficiency ratio
58.59
%
61.54
%
191.03
%
Operating Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
58.59
%
61.54
%
55.19
%
Pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income
$
67,776
$
65,649
$
71,353
Noninterest income
6,414
8,207
5,332
Less: Noninterest expense
(43,470
)
(45,451
)
(146,491
)
Pre-provision net revenue
$
30,720
$
28,405
$
(69,806
)
Pre-provision net revenue
$
30,720
$
28,405
$
(69,806
)
Add back of goodwill impairment
$
—
$
—
$
104,168
Operating Pre-provision net revenue (Non-GAAP)
$
30,720
$
28,405
$
34,362
Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, annualized return on average tangible common equity, and the operating annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company calculates the operating annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing operating net income available to common shareholders, which adds back the goodwill impairment, by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company. Further related to other measures, tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.
The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities. Further, the operating efficiency ratio is measured by dividing non-GAAP noninterest expense, which excludes the goodwill impairment, by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company.
Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans. Operating pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses with the impact of the goodwill impairment added back from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company.
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
Net (loss) income
$
(69,775
)
$
1,675
$
(83,802
)
Add back of goodwill impairment
—
—
104,168
Operating Net (loss) income (Non-GAAP)
$
(69,775
)
$
1,675
$
20,366
(Loss) earnings per share (diluted)
4
$
(2.30
)
$
0.06
$
(2.78
)
Add back of goodwill impairment per share (diluted)
—
—
3.45
Operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) (Non-GAAP)
$
(2.30
)
$
0.06
$
0.67
Operating net (loss) income and operating (loss) earnings per share (diluted) are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates operating net (loss) income by excluding from net (loss) income the one-time goodwill impairment of $104.2 million. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company performed an annual impairment test as a result of management's evaluation of current economic conditions, and concluded that goodwill had become impaired, which resulted in an impairment charge of $104.2 million to reduce the carrying value of the Company's goodwill to zero. The Company calculates operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) by dividing the one-time goodwill impairment of $104.2 million by the weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because operating net (loss) income and operating (loss) earnings per share (diluted) provides investors insight into how Company earnings changed exclusive of the impairment charge to allow investors to better compare the Company's performance against historical periods. The table above provides a reconciliation of operating net income (loss) and operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) to the nearest GAAP measure.
______________________________
1
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.
2
Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.
3
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.
4
For periods ended with a net loss, anti-dilutive financial instruments have been excluded from the calculation of GAAP diluted EPS. Operating diluted EPS calculations include the impact of outstanding equity-based awards for all periods.
EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
CONTACT:
Eric R. Newell
240.497.1796
For the June 30, 2025 Earnings Presentation, click
2025 EGBN Earnings DECK 6-30-2025 FINAL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.