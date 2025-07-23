Stocks
EGBN

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results, Posting Net Loss of $69.8 Million

July 23, 2025 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Eagle Bancorp reported a $69.8 million net loss for Q2 2025, primarily due to increased provision expenses.

Quiver AI Summary

Eagle Bancorp, Inc., based in Bethesda, Maryland, reported a net loss of $69.8 million or $2.30 per share for the second quarter of 2025, a significant decline from the net income of $1.7 million or $0.06 per diluted share in the previous quarter. This loss was primarily attributed to a substantial increase in provision expenses, jumping by $111.9 million due to credit risks associated with office loans. Despite this challenging quarter, the bank saw improvements in net interest income and a reduction in noninterest expenses. CEO Susan G. Riel noted that the quarter's outcomes were part of a strategic plan aimed at strengthening the balance sheet and managing credit exposures. The bank also declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share. At the quarter's end, nonperforming assets rose to 2.16% of total assets, signaling ongoing challenges in asset quality.

Potential Positives

  • Net interest income increased to $67.8 million, demonstrating growth and improvement in the bank's funding costs and operational efficiency.
  • Pre-provision net revenue rose to $30.7 million, indicating core profitability improvement and effective execution of the company's strategic plan.
  • The company announced a cash dividend of $0.165 per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders despite the loss reported.
  • The common equity tier one capital ratio remained strong at 14.0%, indicating financial stability and a solid capital position to support future growth.

Potential Negatives

  • The company reported a net loss of $69.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, a significant decline compared to net income of $1.7 million in the prior quarter, indicating potential financial instability.
  • The provision for credit losses increased dramatically to $138.2 million from $26.3 million in the previous quarter, reflecting worsening asset quality and increased credit risk.
  • Nonperforming assets rose to $228.9 million, or 2.16% of total assets, compared to 1.79% in the prior quarter, signaling deteriorating loan performance and potential challenges in the company’s loan portfolio.

FAQ

What were Eagle Bancorp's second quarter results for 2025?

Eagle Bancorp reported a net loss of $69.8 million or $2.30 per share for Q2 2025.

How did credit loss provisions impact Eagle Bancorp's earnings?

Credit loss provisions increased by $111.9 million, significantly affecting earnings during the second quarter.

What is the dividend amount declared by Eagle Bancorp?

Eagle Bancorp declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on August 29, 2025.

How did nonperforming assets change in the second quarter?

Nonperforming assets rose by $26 million to $228.9 million, representing 2.16% of total assets.

What is Eagle Bancorp's strategy for addressing credit risk?

Eagle Bancorp is focused on resolving challenged loans and increasing capital reserves to mitigate credit risk.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $EGBN Data Alerts


Sign Up

$EGBN Insider Trading Activity

$EGBN insiders have traded $EGBN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PAUL SALTZMAN (EVP/Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $76,590
  • ERIC R NEWELL (Senior EVP, CFO) purchased 1,170 shares for an estimated $25,008

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EGBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $EGBN stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EGBN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EGBN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Janney Montgomery Scott issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EGBN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EGBN forecast page.

$EGBN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EGBN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EGBN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $20.0 on 05/21/2025
  • Justin Crowley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $22.0 on 04/28/2025

Full Release



BETHESDA, Md., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle", the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, reported its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.



Eagle reported a net loss of $69.8 million or $2.30 per share for the second quarter 2025, compared to net income of $1.7 million or $0.06 per diluted share during the first quarter. The $71.5 million decrease in net income from the prior quarter is primarily due to a $111.9 million increase in provision expense. In the quarter, net interest income increased $2.1 million, noninterest income decreased $1.8 million, and noninterest expenses decreased $2.0 million.



Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")

1

in the second quarter was $30.7 million compared to $28.4 million for the prior quarter reflecting expansion of the net interest margin.



"Our core profitability improvement this quarter, evident in the growth of pre-provision net revenue, expansion of core deposits, and reduced reliance on wholesale and brokered funding, reflects our disciplined execution of our strategic plan," said Susan G. Riel, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We continue to work on building a stronger balance sheet that will contribute to long-term, sustainable performance."



Our second quarter reflects the execution of our previously communicated strategy to resolve challenged loans and address related valuation pressures in the office portfolio.



"This quarter's credit costs reflect decisive actions we are taking to address risk in our loan portfolio. While the charge is significant, it is aligned with our ongoing strategy and reflects our judgement to remediate credit exposures thoughtfully and deliberately. We view this quarter's loss as a necessary and measured outcome of our risk remediation strategy. The resulting impact of these decisions is difficult, yet represents necessary steps in our objective to drive long-term value creation for shareholders," added Ms. Riel.



Eric R. Newell, Chief Financial Officer of the Company said, "This quarter, the credit loss reserve coverage rose to 2.38% of total loans, up 75 basis points from last quarter. This reserve build reflects our ongoing and continued proactive approach to address credit risk in our loan portfolio and our expectation that remediation activity will continue over the coming quarters. Our capital position remains strong, with common equity tier one capital at 14.0% and our tangible common equity

1

ratio exceeding 10%. We will continue to evaluate capital allocation decisions, in alignment with our objectives of maintaining long-term franchise value."



Additionally, the Company is announcing today a cash dividend in the amount of $0.165 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on August 29, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 8, 2025.





Second Quarter of 2025 Key Elements





  • The Company announces today the declaration of a common stock dividend of $0.165 per share.


  • The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 2.38% at quarter-end; up from 1.63% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage

    2

    was 11.54% at quarter-end; as compared to 5.78% at the prior quarter-end.


  • Nonperforming assets increased by $26.0 million to $228.9 million as of June 30, 2025, representing 2.16% of total assets, compared to 1.79% as of March 31, 2025. During the quarter, nonperforming loan inflows totaled $222.8 million, primarily driven by office and land properties, including a $33.6 million data center loan backed by office collateral and a $9.1 million life sciences office loan. Reductions of $182.8 million reflected charge-offs, loans moved to held for sale, and restructuring activity.


  • Substandard and special mention loans totaled $875.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $774.9 million in the prior quarter.


  • Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the second quarter were 4.22% compared to 0.57% for the first quarter of 2025.


  • The net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 2.37% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.28% for the prior quarter, primarily driven by the paydown of average borrowings and reduced funding costs on money market accounts and other borrowings.


  • At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio

    1

    , and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 11.18%, 11.18%, and 14.01%, respectively.


  • Total estimated insured deposits remained stable at quarter-end to $6.8 billion, representing 75.0% of deposits, compared to $6.9 billion, or 74.7% in the prior quarter.


  • Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $4.8 billion, compared to $2.3 billion in uninsured deposits, resulting in a coverage ratio of over 200%.









Income Statement






  • Net interest income

    was $67.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $65.6 million for the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income for the quarter was primarily driven by lower funding costs on savings and money market accounts, a reduction in average short-term borrowings, and the benefit of one additional day in the quarter. These benefits were partially offset by lower yields on loans and a higher mix of time deposits. Both interest income and interest expense declined during the quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market rates.



  • Provision for credit losses

    was $138.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $26.3 million for the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher office-related reserves and expected exit strategies. Net charge-offs totaled $83.9 million, up from $11.2 million in the first quarter. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $1.8 million, driven primarily by higher unfunded commitments in our commercial and industrial portfolio. This compared to a reversal for unfunded commitments in the prior quarter of $0.3 million.



  • Noninterest income

    was $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $8.2 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the decrease was a $1.9 million loss on a trade executed to reposition the investment portfolio into higher-yielding assets.



  • Noninterest expense

    was $43.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $45.5 million for the prior quarter. The decrease over the comparative quarter was primarily due to decreased legal, accounting, and professional fees.









Loans and Funding






  • Total loans

    were $7.7 billion at June 30, 2025, down 2.8% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in total loans was primarily driven by declines in income-producing real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial and industrial loans.







  • Total deposits

    at quarter-end were $9.1 billion, down $157.7 million, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter-end. The decrease was primarily driven by lower balances in brokered savings and money market accounts. Period end deposits have increased $852.3 million when compared to the prior year comparable period end of June 30, 2024.







  • Other short-term borrowings

    were $50.0 million at June 30, 2025, representing an 89.8% decrease from the prior quarter-end. The decline was driven by the pay down of FHLB borrowings, funded by cash and core deposit growth.









Asset Quality






  • Allowance for credit losses

    was 2.38% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.63% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 11.54% at quarter-end; as compared to 5.78% at the prior quarter-end.



  • Net charge-offs

    were $83.9 million for the quarter compared to $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2025.



  • Nonperforming assets

    were $228.9 million at June 30, 2025.



    • NPAs

      as a percentage of assets were 2.16% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.79% at the prior quarter-end. At June 30, 2025, other real estate owned consisted of five properties with an aggregate carrying value of $2.5 million.



    • Loans 30-89 days past due

      were $34.7 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $83.0 million at the prior quarter-end.











Capital






  • Total shareholders' equity

    was $1.2 billion at June 30, 2025, down 4.8% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in shareholders' equity of $59.8 million was primarily due to quarterly losses that reduced capital. This was partially offset by an increase in the fair market value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio.



  • Book value per share and


    tangible book value per share



    3


    were $39.03 and $39.03, down 4.8% from the prior quarter-end.








Additional financial information:

The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports filed with the SEC.




About Eagle Bancorp:

The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, opportunity, belonging, and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.




Conference call:

Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter of 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:




  • https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yiqohzt3/


  • For analysts who wish to participate in the conference call, please register at the following URL:




    https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6d1c218e6b0143a6903a372200e40cc7




  • A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through Thursday, August 7, 2025: https://www.eaglebankcorp.com/








Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "strategy," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including reductions in the size of the federal government workforce; changes in government spending; the proposal, announcement or imposition of tariffs; volatility in interest rates and interest rate policy; inflation levels; competitive factors) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters' performance projections. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Eagle Bancorp, Inc

.


Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,




2025




2025




2024


Interest Income





Interest and fees on loans
$
125,223


$
126,136


$
137,616

Interest and dividends on investment securities

11,436



11,912



12,405

Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments

14,760



15,803



19,568

Interest on federal funds sold

24



27



142

Total interest income

151,443



153,878



169,731


Interest Expense





Interest on deposits

78,912



77,211



76,846

Interest on customer repurchase agreements

250



260



330

Interest on other short-term borrowings

2,489



8,733



21,202

Interest on long-term borrowings

2,016



2,025






Total interest expense

83,667



88,229



98,378


Net Interest Income

67,776



65,649



119,910


Provision for Credit Losses

138,159



26,255



8,959


Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments

1,759



(297
)


608


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

(72,142
)


39,691



110,343








Noninterest Income





Service charges on deposits

1,771



1,743



1,653

Gain on sale of loans











37

Net gain on sale of investment securities

(1,854
)


4



3

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

5,161



4,282



709

Other income

1,336



2,178



2,930

Total noninterest income

6,414



8,207



5,332


Noninterest Expense





Salaries and employee benefits

21,940



21,968



21,770

Premises and equipment expenses

3,019



3,203



2,894

Marketing and advertising

1,144



1,371



1,662

Data processing

4,293



3,978



3,495

Legal, accounting and professional fees

1,550



3,122



2,705

FDIC insurance

8,077



8,962



5,917

Goodwill impairment











104,168

Other expenses

3,447



2,847



3,880

Total noninterest expense

43,470



45,451



146,491


Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense

(109,198
)


2,447



(79,373
)


Income Tax Expense

(39,423
)


772



4,429


Net (Loss) Income
$
(69,775
)

$
1,675


$
(83,802
)








(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share





Basic
$
(2.30
)

$
0.06


$
(2.78
)

Diluted
$
(2.30
)

$
0.06


$
(2.78
)




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Eagle Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,




2025




2025




2024


Assets





Cash and due from banks
$
14,005


$
12,516


$
10,803

Federal funds sold

4,091



2,968



5,802

Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments

239,237



661,173



526,228

Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,271,179, $1,330,077, and $1,584,435 respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $—, $—, and $17, respectively)

1,170,489



1,214,237



1,420,618

Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,229, $1,275, and $2,012 respectively (fair value of $799,136, $820,530, and $856,275 respectively)

896,855



924,473



982,955

Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock

30,613



51,467



54,274

Loans held for sale

37,576



15,251



5,000

Loans

7,721,664



7,943,306



8,001,739

Less: allowance for credit losses

(183,796
)


(129,469
)


(106,301
)

Loans, net

7,537,868



7,813,837



7,895,438

Premises and equipment, net

7,103



7,079



8,788

Operating lease right-of-use assets

31,202



32,769



16,250

Deferred income taxes

80,731



84,798



86,236

Bank-owned life insurance

325,174



320,055



114,333

Intangible assets, net

9



11



129

Other real estate owned

2,459



2,459



773

Other assets

223,919



174,268



174,396


Total Assets

10,601,331



11,317,361



11,302,023


Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Liabilities





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing demand

1,532,132



1,607,826



1,693,955

Interest-bearing transaction

895,604



926,722



1,123,980

Savings and money market

3,267,630



3,558,919



3,165,314

Time deposits

3,424,241



3,183,801



2,284,099

Total deposits

9,119,607



9,277,268



8,267,348

Customer repurchase agreements

23,442



32,357



39,220

Other short-term borrowings

50,000



490,000



1,659,979

Long-term borrowings

76,264



76,181






Operating lease liabilities

37,297



38,484



20,016

Reserve for unfunded commitments

4,925



3,166



6,653

Other liabilities

104,729



155,014



139,348


Total Liabilities

9,416,264



10,072,470



10,132,564


Shareholders' Equity





Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,364,983, 30,368,843, and 30,180,482 respectively

300



300



297

Additional paid-in capital

388,927



386,535



380,142

Retained earnings

904,205



978,995



949,863

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(108,365
)


(120,939
)


(160,843
)


Total Shareholders' Equity

1,185,067



1,244,891



1,169,459


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
10,601,331


$
11,317,361


$
11,302,023








































































































































































































































Loan Mix and Asset Quality

(Dollars in thousands)




June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



2025


2025


2024



Amount

%


Amount

%


Amount

%


Loan Balances - Period End:








Commercial
$
1,207,512
15
%

$
1,178,343
15
%

$
1,238,261
15
%

PPP loans

164


%


226


%

$
407


%

Income producing - commercial real estate

3,768,884
48
%


3,967,124
49
%

$
4,217,525
53
%

Owner occupied - commercial real estate

1,365,901
18
%


1,403,668
18
%

$
1,263,714
16
%

Real estate mortgage - residential

45,921
1
%


48,821
1
%

$
61,338
1
%

Construction - commercial and residential

1,211,728
16
%


1,210,788
15
%

$
1,063,764
13
%

Construction - C&I (owner occupied)

69,554
1
%


83,417
1
%

$
99,526
1
%

Home equity

49,224
1
%


50,121
1
%

$
52,773
1
%

Other consumer

2,776


%


798


%

$
4,431


%

Total loans
$
7,721,664
100
%

$
7,943,306
100
%

$
8,001,739
100
%














































































































Three Months Ended or As Of



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2025

2025

2024


Asset Quality:





Nonperforming loans
$
226,420

$
200,447

$
98,169

Other real estate owned

2,459


2,459


773

Nonperforming assets
$
228,879

$
202,906

$
98,942

Net charge-offs
$
83,877

$
11,230

$
2,285

Special mention
$
173,311

$
273,380

$
307,906

Substandard
$
702,128

$
501,565

$
408,311



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Eagle Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025



Average Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/Rate


ASSETS











Interest earning assets:











Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
$
1,375,782

$
14,749

4.30
%

$
1,445,054

$
15,803

4.44
%

Loans held for sale

(1)

15,418


284

7.39
%


169







%

Loans

(1) (2)

7,942,333


124,939

6.31
%


7,933,695


126,136

6.45
%

Investment securities available-for-sale

(2)

1,233,206


6,491

2.11
%


1,321,954


6,857

2.10
%

Investment securities held-to-maturity

(2)

918,083


4,945

2.16
%


933,880


5,055

2.20
%

Federal funds sold

2,184


24

4.41
%


5,410


27

2.02
%

Total interest earning assets

11,487,006


151,432

5.29
%


11,640,162


153,878

5.36
%

Total noninterest earning assets

635,125






596,585




Less: allowance for credit losses

133,036






118,557




Total noninterest earning assets

502,089






478,028





TOTAL ASSETS
$
11,989,095





$
12,118,190

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Interest bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction
$
1,489,056

$
9,982

2.69
%

$
1,368,609

$
9,908

2.94
%

Savings and money market

3,461,918


29,634

3.43
%


3,682,217


32,389

3.57
%

Time deposits

3,367,907


39,296

4.68
%


2,951,111


34,914

4.80
%

Total interest bearing deposits

8,318,881


78,912

3.80
%


8,001,937


77,211

3.91
%

Customer repurchase agreements

34,387


250

2.92
%


36,572


260

2.88
%

Derivative collateral liability

12,710


118

3.72
%











%

Other short-term borrowings

245,291


2,360

3.86
%


682,222


8,733

5.19
%

Long-term borrowings

76,236


2,016

10.61
%


76,146


2,025

10.79
%

Total interest bearing liabilities

8,687,505


83,656

3.86
%


8,796,877


88,229

4.07
%

Noninterest bearing liabilities:











Noninterest bearing demand

1,907,214






1,881,296




Other liabilities

142,124






197,212




Total noninterest bearing liabilities

2,049,338






2,078,508




Shareholders' equity

1,252,252






1,242,805





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
11,989,095





$
12,118,190




Net interest income


$
67,776





$
65,649


Net interest spread




1.43
%





1.29
%

Net interest margin




2.37
%





2.28
%

Cost of funds




3.17
%





3.35
%





















(1
)
Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.6 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

(2
)
Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Eagle Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended June 30,




2025




2024



Average Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/Rate


ASSETS











Interest earning assets:











Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
$
1,375,782

$
14,749

4.30
%

$
1,455,007

$
19,568

5.41
%

Loans held for sale

(1)

15,418


284

7.39
%


8,045


100

5.00
%

Loans

(1) (2)

7,942,333


124,939

6.31
%


8,003,206


137,516

6.91
%

Investment securities available-for-sale

(2)

1,233,206


6,491

2.11
%


1,478,856


7,048

1.92
%

Investment securities held-to-maturity

(2)

918,083


4,945

2.16
%


995,274


5,357

2.16
%

Federal funds sold

2,184


24

4.41
%


13,058


142

4.37
%

Total interest earning assets

11,487,006


151,432

5.29
%


11,953,446


169,731

5.71
%

Total noninterest earning assets

635,125






510,725




Less: allowance for credit losses

133,036






102,671




Total noninterest earning assets

502,089






408,054





TOTAL ASSETS
$
11,989,095





$
12,361,500

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Interest bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction
$
1,489,056

$
9,982

2.69
%

$
1,636,795

$
16,100

3.96
%

Savings and money market

3,461,918


29,634

3.43
%


3,321,001


33,451

4.05
%

Time deposits

3,367,907


39,296

4.68
%


2,215,693


27,295

4.95
%

Total interest bearing deposits

8,318,881


78,912

3.80
%


7,173,489


76,846

4.31
%

Customer repurchase agreements

34,387


250

2.92
%


38,599


330

3.44
%

Derivative collateral liability

12,710


118

3.72
%











%

Other short-term borrowings

245,291


2,360

3.86
%


1,682,684


21,202

5.07
%

Long-term borrowings

76,236


2,016

10.61
%











%

Total interest bearing liabilities

8,687,505


83,656

3.86
%


8,894,772


98,378

4.45
%

Noninterest bearing liabilities:











Noninterest bearing demand

1,907,214






2,051,777




Other liabilities

142,124






151,324




Total noninterest bearing liabilities

2,049,338






2,203,101




Shareholders' equity

1,252,252






1,263,627





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
11,989,095





$
12,361,500




Net interest income


$
67,776





$
71,353


Net interest spread




1.43
%





1.26
%

Net interest margin




2.37
%





2.40
%

Cost of funds




3.17
%





3.61
%





















(1
)
Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.6 million and $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(2
)
Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Eagle Bancorp, Inc.


Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)






Three Months Ended




June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023



Income Statements:
















Total interest income

$
151,443


$
153,878


$
168,417


$
173,813


$
169,731


$
175,602


$
167,421


$
161,149

Total interest expense


83,667



88,229



97,623



101,970



98,378



100,904



94,429



90,430

Net interest income


67,776



65,649



70,794



71,843



71,353



74,698



72,992



70,719

Provision for credit losses


138,159



26,255



12,132



10,094



8,959



35,175



14,490



5,644

Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments


1,759



(297
)


(1,598
)


(1,593
)


608



456



(594
)


(839
)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


(72,142
)


39,691



60,260



63,342



61,786



39,067



59,096



65,914

Noninterest income before investment gain


8,268



8,203



4,063



6,948



5,329



3,585



2,891



6,342

Net gain on sale of investment securities


(1,854
)


4



4



3



3



4



3



5

Total noninterest income


6,414



8,207



4,067



6,951



5,332



3,589



2,894



6,347

Salaries and employee benefits


21,940



21,968



22,597



21,675



21,770



21,726



18,416



21,549

Premises and equipment expenses


3,019



3,203



2,635



2,794



2,894



3,059



2,967



3,095

Marketing and advertising


1,144



1,371



1,340



1,588



1,662



859



1,071



768

Goodwill impairment






















104,168
















Other expenses


17,367



18,909



17,960



17,557



15,997



14,353



14,644



12,221

Total noninterest expense


43,470



45,451



44,532



43,614



146,491



39,997



37,098



37,633

(Loss) income before income tax expense


(109,198
)


2,447



19,795



26,679



(79,373
)


2,659



24,892



34,628

Income tax expense


(39,423
)


772



4,505



4,864



4,429



2,997



4,667



7,245

Net (loss) income


(69,775
)


1,675



15,290



21,815



(83,802
)


(338
)


20,225



27,383



Per Share Data:
















(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic

$
(2.30
)

$
0.06


$
0.51


$
0.72


$
(2.78
)

$
(0.01
)

$
0.68


$
0.91

(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted

$
(2.30
)

$
0.06


$
0.50


$
0.72


$
(2.78
)

$
(0.01
)

$
0.67


$
0.91

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic


30,373,167



30,275,001



30,199,433



30,173,852



30,185,609



30,068,173



29,925,557



29,910,218

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted


30,510,847



30,404,262



30,321,644



30,241,699



30,185,609



30,068,173



29,966,962



29,944,692

Actual shares outstanding at period end


30,364,983



30,368,843



30,202,003



30,173,200



30,180,482



30,185,732



29,925,612



29,917,982

Book value per common share at period end

$
39.03


$
40.99


$
40.60


$
40.61


$
38.75


$
41.72


$
42.58


$
40.64

Tangible book value per common share at period end


(1)

$
39.03


$
40.99


$
40.59


$
40.61


$
38.74


$
38.26


$
39.08


$
37.12

Dividend per common share

$
0.165


$
0.165


$




$
0.165


$
0.45


$
0.45


$
0.45


$
0.45



Performance Ratios (annualized):
















Return on average assets

(2.33
)%


0.06
%


0.48
%


0.70
%

(2.73
)%

(0.01
)%


0.65
%


0.91
%

Return on average common equity

(22.35
)%


0.55
%


4.94
%


7.22
%

(26.67
)%

(0.11
)%


6.48
%


8.80
%

Return on average tangible common equity

(1)

(22.35
)%


0.55
%


4.94
%


7.22
%

(28.96
)%

(0.11
)%


7.08
%


9.61
%

Net interest margin


2.37
%


2.28
%


2.29
%


2.37
%


2.40
%


2.43
%


2.45
%


2.43
%

Efficiency ratio


(1)(2)


58.60
%


61.50
%


59.50
%


55.40
%


191.00
%


51.10
%


48.90
%


48.83
%



Other Ratios:
















Allowance for credit losses to total loans


(3)


2.38
%


1.63
%


1.44
%


1.40
%


1.33
%


1.25
%


1.08
%


1.05
%

Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans


81.17
%


64.59
%


54.81
%


83.25
%


110.06
%


108.76
%


131.16
%


118.78
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets


2.16
%


1.79
%


1.90
%


1.22
%


0.88
%


0.79
%


0.57
%


0.64
%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans


(3)


4.22
%


0.57
%


0.48
%


0.26
%


0.11
%


1.07
%


0.60
%


0.02
%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)


10.63
%


11.11
%


10.74
%


10.77
%


10.58
%


10.26
%


10.73
%


10.96
%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)


15.27
%


15.86
%


15.86
%


15.51
%


15.07
%


14.87
%


14.79
%


14.54
%

Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)


14.01
%


14.61
%


14.63
%


14.30
%


13.92
%


13.80
%


13.90
%


13.68
%

Tangible common equity ratio


(1)


11.18
%


11.00
%


11.02
%


10.86
%


10.35
%


10.03
%


10.12
%


10.04
%



Average Balances (in thousands):
















Total assets

$
11,989,095


$
12,118,190


$
12,575,722


$
12,360,899


$
12,361,500


$
12,784,470


$
12,283,303


$
11,942,905

Total earning assets

$
11,487,006


$
11,640,162


$
12,303,940


$
12,072,891


$
11,953,446


$
12,365,497


$
11,837,722


$
11,532,186

Total loans


(2)

$
7,942,333


$
7,933,695


$
7,971,907


$
8,026,524


$
8,003,206


$
7,988,941


$
7,963,074


$
7,795,144

Total deposits

$
10,226,095


$
9,883,233


$
10,056,463


$
9,344,414


$
9,225,266


$
9,501,661


$
9,471,369


$
8,946,641

Total borrowings

$
355,914


$
794,940


$
1,118,276


$
1,654,736


$
1,721,283


$
1,832,947


$
1,401,917


$
1,646,179

Total shareholders' equity

$
1,252,252


$
1,242,805


$
1,230,573


$
1,201,477


$
1,263,627


$
1,289,656


$
1,238,763


$
1,235,162


























(1
)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.

(2
)
Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3
)
Excludes loans held for sale.




































































































































































































































































GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2025

2025

2024



Tangible common equity





Common shareholders' equity
$
1,185,067


$
1,244,891


$
1,169,459

Less: Intangible assets

(9
)


(11
)


(129
)

Tangible common equity
$
1,185,058


$
1,244,880


$
1,169,330









Tangible common equity ratio





Total assets
$
10,601,331


$
11,317,361


$
11,302,023

Less: Intangible assets

(9
)


(11
)


(129
)

Tangible assets
$
10,601,322


$
11,317,350


$
11,301,894







Tangible common equity ratio

11.18
%


11.00
%


10.35
%









Per share calculations





Book value per common share
$
39.03


$
40.99


$
38.75

Less: Intangible book value per common share
$




$




$
(0.01
)

Tangible book value per common share
$
39.03


$
40.99


$
38.74







Shares outstanding at period end

30,364,983



30,368,843



30,180,482















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended




June 30,

March 31,

June 30,




2025

2025

2024



Average tangible common equity






Average common shareholders' equity

$
1,252,252


$
1,242,805


$
1,263,627

Less: Average intangible assets


(11
)


(14
)


(99,827
)

Average tangible common equity

$
1,252,241


$
1,242,791


$
1,163,800










Return on average tangible common equity






Net (loss) income

$
(69,775
)

$
1,675


$
(83,802
)

Return on average tangible common equity

(22.35
)%


0.55
%

(28.96
)%










Net (loss) income

$
(69,775
)

$
1,675


$
(83,802
)

Add back of goodwill impairment












104,168

Operating net (loss) income (Non-GAAP)

$
(69,775
)

$
1,675


$
20,366

Operating Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

(22.35
)%


0.55
%


7.04
%










Efficiency ratio






Net interest income

$
67,776


$
65,649


$
71,353

Noninterest income


6,414



8,207



5,332

Operating revenue

$
74,190


$
73,856


$
76,685

Noninterest expense

$
43,470


$
45,451


$
146,491

Add back of goodwill impairment









(104,168
)

Operating Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)


43,470



45,451



42,323








Efficiency ratio


58.59
%


61.54
%


191.03
%

Operating Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)


58.59
%


61.54
%


55.19
%










Pre-provision net revenue






Net interest income

$
67,776


$
65,649


$
71,353

Noninterest income


6,414



8,207



5,332

Less: Noninterest expense


(43,470
)


(45,451
)


(146,491
)

Pre-provision net revenue

$
30,720


$
28,405


$
(69,806
)








Pre-provision net revenue

$
30,720


$
28,405


$
(69,806
)

Add back of goodwill impairment

$




$




$
104,168

Operating Pre-provision net revenue (Non-GAAP)

$
30,720


$
28,405


$
34,362









Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, annualized return on average tangible common equity, and the operating annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company calculates the operating annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing operating net income available to common shareholders, which adds back the goodwill impairment, by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company. Further related to other measures, tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.



The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities. Further, the operating efficiency ratio is measured by dividing non-GAAP noninterest expense, which excludes the goodwill impairment, by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company.



Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans. Operating pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses with the impact of the goodwill impairment added back from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company.


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,




2025

2025

2024



Net (loss) income

$
(69,775
)

$
1,675

$
(83,802
)

Add back of goodwill impairment











104,168

Operating Net (loss) income (Non-GAAP)

$
(69,775
)

$
1,675

$
20,366










(Loss) earnings per share (diluted)





4

$
(2.30
)

$
0.06

$
(2.78
)

Add back of goodwill impairment per share (diluted)











3.45

Operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) (Non-GAAP)

$
(2.30
)

$
0.06

$
0.67









Operating net (loss) income and operating (loss) earnings per share (diluted) are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates operating net (loss) income by excluding from net (loss) income the one-time goodwill impairment of $104.2 million. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company performed an annual impairment test as a result of management's evaluation of current economic conditions, and concluded that goodwill had become impaired, which resulted in an impairment charge of $104.2 million to reduce the carrying value of the Company's goodwill to zero. The Company calculates operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) by dividing the one-time goodwill impairment of $104.2 million by the weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because operating net (loss) income and operating (loss) earnings per share (diluted) provides investors insight into how Company earnings changed exclusive of the impairment charge to allow investors to better compare the Company's performance against historical periods. The table above provides a reconciliation of operating net income (loss) and operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) to the nearest GAAP measure.




______________________________



1



A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.





2

Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.





3

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.





4

For periods ended with a net loss, anti-dilutive financial instruments have been excluded from the calculation of GAAP diluted EPS. Operating diluted EPS calculations include the impact of outstanding equity-based awards for all periods.






EAGLE BANCORP, INC.




CONTACT:



Eric R. Newell


240.497.1796






For the June 30, 2025 Earnings Presentation, click

2025 EGBN Earnings DECK 6-30-2025 FINAL






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

EGBN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.