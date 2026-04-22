EAGLE BANCORP INC Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - EAGLE BANCORP INC (EGBN) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.71 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $1.67 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.3% to $131.90 million from $153.87 million last year.

EAGLE BANCORP INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.71 Mln. vs. $1.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $131.90 Mln vs. $153.87 Mln last year.

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