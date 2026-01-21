EAGLE BANCORP INC Bottom Line Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - EAGLE BANCORP INC (EGBN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $7.56 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $15.29 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $80.49 million from $74.86 million last year.

EAGLE BANCORP INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.56 Mln. vs. $15.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $80.49 Mln vs. $74.86 Mln last year.

