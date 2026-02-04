Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Price Target Increased by 24.55% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for Eagle Bancorp (NasdaqCM:EGBN) has been revised to $26.52 / share. This is an increase of 24.55% from the prior estimate of $21.29 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $28.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.53% from the latest reported closing price of $27.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Bancorp. This is an decrease of 67 owner(s) or 14.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGBN is 0.05%, an increase of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.00% to 30,289K shares. The put/call ratio of EGBN is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

North Reef Capital Management holds 2,633K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing an increase of 84.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 620.88% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,809K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 11.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 901K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 17.16% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 893K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing an increase of 79.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 392.38% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 738K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 6.87% over the last quarter.

