Eagle Asset Management Now Owns 1.20% of Universal Electronics (UEIC)

Fintel reports that Eagle Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.15MM shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC). This represents 1.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 5, 2023 they reported 1.70MM shares and 12.98% of the company, a decrease in shares of 90.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 11.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Electronics is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 146.40% from its latest reported closing price of 8.90.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Electronics is 560MM, an increase of 7.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Electronics. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UEIC is 0.16%, an increase of 305.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 13,359K shares. The put/call ratio of UEIC is 5.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 910K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 708K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 2.01% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 687K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 8.51% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 571K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Lapides Asset Management holds 463K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 45.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 100,832.28% over the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world's leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets.

