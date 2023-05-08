News & Insights

Stocks
UEIC

Eagle Asset Management Now Owns 1.20% of Universal Electronics (UEIC)

May 08, 2023 — 08:06 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that Eagle Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.15MM shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC). This represents 1.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 5, 2023 they reported 1.70MM shares and 12.98% of the company, a decrease in shares of 90.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 11.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Electronics is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 146.40% from its latest reported closing price of 8.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Electronics is 560MM, an increase of 7.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Electronics. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UEIC is 0.16%, an increase of 305.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 13,359K shares. UEIC / Universal Electronics Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of UEIC is 5.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UEIC / Universal Electronics Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 910K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 708K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 2.01% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 687K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 8.51% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 571K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Lapides Asset Management holds 463K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 45.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 100,832.28% over the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world's leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UEIC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.