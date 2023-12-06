Each State’s Favorite Dog Breed Ranked

American families adore their four-legged companions. Approximately two-thirds of U.S. households own a dog, and a staggering 85% of dog owners consider their pets a part of their family. It’s undeniable that Americans hold a deep affection for their furry friends. While certain breeds are more common than others, we were intrigued to discover which ones are the most favored in America.

Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 dog owners across the country to find out which breeds rank supreme in the U.S. Our survey options encompassed the top 25 most popular breeds nationwide, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

As it turns out, many Americans are unbiased when it comes to dogs. The largest percentage of respondents reported that “no breed in particular” is their favorite (13%). However, Australian shepherds ranked as the top favorite dog breed, followed by German shepherds and bulldogs.

Read on to find out what breeds ranked as the most and least favored in each state, along with why dog owners were motivated to select a specific breed as their favorite.

Key Takeaways

The German shepherd ranked as the No. 1 favored dog breed in 16 states (at times tying with another breed for the top spot), the highest number studywide. However, this breed ranked second most favored nationwide.

Havanese ranked as the least favored breed in the majority of U.S. states (33 total, at times tying with other breeds for the bottom spot).

America’s second least-favored dog breed was the German shorthaired pointer followed by the Welsh corgi.

The top reason why respondents selected a breed as their favorite was because they currently own the breed or have in the past (52%). Thinking the dog could be a good companion (50%) was the second-most favored reason.



Each State's Favorite Dog Breed

When exploring the vast landscape of America's dog-loving terrain, each state reveals its unique preferences for top canine companions. Whether it's the laid-back charm of Bernese mountain dogs in California, Florida and Texas or the enduring popularity of Labrador retrievers, here are the distinctive favorites (and less favored) breeds from coast to coast.

Bernese mountain dogs rank as the favorite dog breed in America’s most populated states including California, Florida and Texas.

Labrador retrievers, which were the AKC’s “Most Popular Breed” for 31 years through 2022, ranked as the favored breed in 10 states.

Although French bulldogs ranked as the “Most Popular Breed” in 2023 by the AKC, our survey showed that this breed did not rank as the favorite breed in any individual state. It ranked highest in Arizona and Hawaii, coming in as the fourth-most favored breed.

Cavalier King Charles spaniels ranked as the least favored breeds in six states (at times tying with other breeds for the bottom spot). These states include Alabama, Iowa, Louisiana, Nevada, Texas and West Virginia.



America’s Favorite Dog Breeds

Although there was some variation among states on what type of dog ranked supreme, the majority of American dog owners selected “no breed in particular” as their favorite, showing that Americans are unbiased when it comes to selecting their loyal companions.

Six of America’s favorite dog breeds are medium-to-large-sized dogs, including Australian shepherds, German shepherds, Labrador retrievers, Bernese mountain dogs, Golden retrievers and boxers.

Three of the least-favored dog breeds in America are small dogs (Havanese, Pembroke Welsh corgis and miniature schnauzers), typically standing no taller than 14 inches.

Two shepherds ranked in the Top 5 favorite dog breeds—Australian shepherds and German shepherds, which are known to be good family dogs with the proper training.

The majority of American dog owners reported adopting their dog(s) from a breeder (36%), followed by adopting their dog(s) from a shelter (23%).

Nearly one-fifth (19%) of American dog owners reported being gifted their dog(s).

The majority of American dog owners reported adopting their dog(s) as a puppy (70%), followed by adopting their dog(s) between the ages of 3 to 5 (21%).

1. Australian Shepherd

Australian shepherds are known to be highly intelligent herding dogs with high energy levels. Commonly referred to as “Aussies,” this breed’s coat comes in an array of colors, including shades of blue and red. These tireless dogs are generally in good health, but the AKC recommends prospective owners test their new Aussie for potential hip, elbow and eye conditions.

The Australian shepherd ranked as the top dog breed in 10 states, including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, New York and Virginia (at times tying with another breed for the top spot).

Australian shepherds were the second favorite dog breed in nine states.

Aussies ranked on the lower end of our study in North Dakota, coming in as the state’s fourth bottom-ranking dog breed.

2. German Shepherd

Well-known as a highly trainable and intelligent dog, German shepherds ranked as America’s second favorite dog breed in America. This breed is loyal and known as the most common breed to serve as search and rescue dogs and police K-9s, as well as aids in the military. This powerful breed is generally healthy, but the AKC notes German shepherds can experience bloat, a life-threatening swelling of the abdomen, and recommends owners educate themselves on the symptoms.

German shepherds ranked as the top dog breed in 16 states (at times tying for the top spot with another breed).

German shepherds ranked as the second favorite dog breed in nine states.

Slightly more men than women selected German shepherds as their favorite dog breed (9% compared to 6%).

3. Bulldog

Bulldogs are a distinctive breed with a short but smooth coat that comes in different shades including white, brown, a mixture of the two, or even gray and/or black. Due to their short snouts, the AKC recommends bulldogs aren’t left in the sun for too long, and always have access to shade and water to avoid overheating and breath restriction.

The bulldog ranked as the top dog in eight states including Connecticut, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia (at times tying for the top spot with another breed).

Slightly more men than women selected bulldogs as their favorite dog breed (8% compared to 6%).

Nebraska ranked bulldogs the lowest among states, placing the breed at No. 24.

4. Labrador Retriever

Labrador retrievers are a lovable, affectionate dog breed that make stellar companions. These dogs are athletic dogs and require a lot of exercise and activity, including fetch and swimming. When adopting a lab, the AKC recommends owners receive documentation of a hip evaluation, exercise-induced collapse test, ophthalmologist evaluation and a progressive retinal atrophy from breeders.

Labrador retrievers ranked as the most favored dog breed in 10 states including Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota and West Virginia (at times tying for the top spot with another breed).

Labrador retrievers ranked as the second favorite dog breed in seven states.

California is home to the lowest ranking of Labrador retrievers, with respondents reporting this breed as the fifth-lowest breed.

5. Bernese Mountain Dog

The Bernese mountain dog is a hearty working dog that’s easy to train and intelligent. This large breed can be up to 27.5 inches tall and weigh as much as 115 pounds. The Bernese mountain dog’s coat is typically black, brown and white, with long, silky hair. The AKC recommends prospective Bernese mountain dog owners to request tests of the hips and elbows, as well as a degenerative myelopathy test and cardiac exam, before bringing a pup home from a breeder.

Nine states ranked the Bernese mountain dog as their favorite breed, including California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Washington.

Bernese mountain dogs had more varying results than other dogs in our top five rankings, with 10 states ranking this breed in the bottom 10.

Nevada ranked the Bernese mountain dogs as its least-favorite dog breed.

6. Beagle

A smaller dog that’s known to be a great hunter, Beagles ranked sixth in Forbes Advisor’s survey. A beagle has similar ears to a hound, but is typically smaller, averaging 13 to 15 inches in height and can weigh up to 30 pounds. Beagles are an energetic breed and are known to be great companions.

Beagles are tied with Labrador retrievers as the top breed in Minnesota.

Beagles rank in the top 10 most favored dog breeds in all but seven states.

Utah ranked Beagles the lowest, coming in as the state's third least-favorite breed.

7. Golden Retriever

The golden retriever is a medium-sized dog known for its beautiful golden coat. This breed is intelligent, easy to train and a great addition to a family, as they make wonderful companions and are very friendly.

Golden retrievers are ranked as the most favored dog breed in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Goldens were the second most favored dog breed in four states: Connecticut, New Hampshire, North Dakota and Vermont.

Golden retrievers ranked lowest in Alabama, placing the breed at No. 17.

8. Boston Terrier

Boston terriers are a small but athletic breed typically weighing no more than 25 pounds and can grow up to 12 inches in height. This curious breed can do well as a city dweller, always up for a walk or time at a local hangout. Boston terriers are prone to health issues regarding their eyes and can have difficulty breathing in heat or humidity due to their flat face.

The Boston terrier ranked as the top dog in Delaware.

Eight states ranked Boston terriers as their second favorite dog breed, including Alabama, California, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, and Rhode Island.

Boston terriers are least favored in Arizona.

9. Boxer

Boxers are muscular, medium-sized dogs that can stand as tall as 25 inches and weigh up to 80 pounds. Their coats are typically a shade of brown and can have black and white woven in. Boxers are intelligent and loyal, with a reputation of being good with children due to their protective, yet playful nature.

West Virginia ranked boxers as its favorite dog breed, tying with bulldogs, Labrador retrievers and German shepherds.

Boxers ranked as the second most favored dog breed in California.

Vermont ranked this breed the lowest, placing the boxer as the state’s seventh least-favorite breed.

10. Shih Tzu

Shih Tzus are an adorable small breed, typically weighing between 9 to 16 pounds and growing up to 10.5 inches tall. This breed’s long hair requires regular grooming, with their coats ranging from white to brown. Also known as a good breed with children, the Shih Tzu is an affectionate dog.

Ranking the middle of the pack of our survey, Shih Tzus fared best in North Carolina, coming in as the state's third favorite breed.

Shih Tzus ranked second highest in North Dakota, placing the breed as its fourth favorite.

Shih Tzus ranked lowest in Nebraska, with the state placing this breed at No. 24.

Bottom Ranking Dog Breeds



1. Havanese

The Havanese, native to Cuba, is a small breed with long hair. A great option for an urban dweller, the Havanese is easy to train and a great watchdog that takes its jobs very seriously.

Havanaese ranked best in Nevada where it tied with Pembroke Welsh corgis as the state’s 15th favorite breed.

Havanese was the bottom-ranking breed in 33 states (at times tying for the bottom spot with another breed).

2. Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Another small dog, the Pembroke Welsh corgi usually weighs between 27 to 30 pounds and grows up to 12 inches tall. This energetic dog is one of the world’s most popular herding breeds. Corgis are a great family dog and are known to be friendly and affectionate.

Pembroke Welsh corgis ranked highest in Nevada, tying with the Havese, as the state's 15th favorite dog breed.

Corgis ranked as the least favored dog breed in 17 states (at times tying for the bottom spot with another breed).

3. German Shorthaired Pointer

German shorthaired pointers are a medium-sized dog, typically weighing 55 to 70 pounds. They usually have a spotted coat with colors of brown and white. Pointers are working dogs with high energy, that when trained appropriately, can be great additions to a family.

German shorthaired pointers ranked highest in Alaska, ranking as its 11th favorite breed.

Seventeen states placed the German shorthaired pointer as their bottom-ranking breed, (at times tying for the bottom spot with another breed).

4. Miniature Schnauzer

Miniature schnauzers are usually a long-living small dog, averaging between 12 to 14 inches tall, weighing up to 20 pounds and living to be up to 15 years old. Schnauzers are easily recognized by their beards and bushy eyebrows, and are known to be easy to train and to do well with families and other dogs.

Miniature schnauzers fared best in Utah, ranking as the state’s 12th favorite dog breed.

Thirteen states ranked miniature schnauzers as their bottom-ranking breed (at times tying for the bottom spot with another breed).

5. Great Dane

Great Danes are a large dog breed, weighing up to a massive 175 pounds and 32 inches tall—and when standing on their hind legs, are taller than most people. Great Danes are a good choice for someone looking for a guard dog, but are also known as gentle giants.

New Hampshire ranked Great Danes the highest, placing the breed as the state’s eighth favorite dog breed.

Great Danes ranked as the bottom-ranking breed in eight states, including Alabama, California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Montana, South Carolina and Utah.

Why Americans Ranked a Breed As Their Favorite

While individuals may have unique reasons for considering a particular dog breed as their favorite, the following are the primary factors that motivated survey respondents to choose a specific breed as their favorite:

52% of American dog owners said they selected their favorite dog breed based on either currently or formerly owning that breed.

50% of American dog owners said they selected their favorite dog breed based on believing the breed would be a good companion.

48% of American dog owners said they selected their favorite dog breed based on thinking that breed is really cute.

37% of American dog owners said they selected their favorite dog breed based on thinking that breed would be good protection.

34% of American dog owners said they selected their favorite dog breed based on a family member or friend currently or formerly owning that dog breed.

When Is the Best Time To Buy Pet Insurance for Your Dog?

As a pet parent, your pup’s health is a top priority. However, ensuring your furry friend stays healthy goes beyond just selecting a breed. It also involves providing comprehensive care throughout their lives, including routine check-ups and medical treatments when they're sick. Buying pet insurance is one way to ensure your pet receives the necessary care, allowing you to focus on their well-being and offset some of the associated costs.

The best time to get pet insurance is right away. This is because pet insurance won't cover pre-existing conditions. By obtaining coverage early, you ensure any health issues that may arise later are covered. This is particularly crucial because some breeds are more prone to certain diseases.

For instance, boxers face the highest risk of cancer, while Cavalier King Charles spaniels stand out for their elevated risk of senior cardiac disease, according to a Nationwide analysis.

Obtaining pet insurance while your pet is young and healthy also allows you to qualify for lower rates, as there's a higher likelihood of them developing health issues as they age.

How Your Pet's Breed Impacts Your Pet Insurance Rates

Your pet's breed plays a crucial role in determining the cost of pet insurance coverage. Certain dog breeds are more prone to specific health issues or injuries, impacting the price of insurance.

For example, Rottweilers and shepherds might require expensive surgeries for hip or leg problems, so their insurance usually costs more. On the other hand, breeds like Shih Tzus and cocker spaniels are less likely to have these issues, so their insurance is typically cheaper.

Other pet-based variables that influence your pup’s pet insurance cost include your pet’s age, gender, and location. Keep in mind that the details of your policy and coverage amounts can also impact your pet insurance rate.

Methodology

This online survey of 10,000 dog owners (200 per state) was commissioned by Forbes Advisor and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected from September 21 to October 13, 2023. The margin of error is +/- 1.0 points with 95% confidence. This survey was overseen by the OnePoll research team, which is a member of the MRS and has corporate membership with the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR).

We asked respondents to select their favorite dog breeds based on a list of the 25 most popular dog breeds from the American Kennel Club. We also asked why respondents selected a breed as their favorite.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.