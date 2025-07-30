EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value (BSVO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: BSVO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.90, changing hands as low as $20.85 per share. EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSVO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSVO's low point in its 52 week range is $16.55 per share, with $24.2199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.86.

