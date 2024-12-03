E79 Gold Mines Update on Director’s Interest

E79 Gold Mines Limited (AU:E79) has released an update.

E79 Gold Mines Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, as Peter Ironside has acquired 500,000 unlisted options. These options have an exercise price of $0.035 and will expire on November 30, 2027. This move, approved at the company’s recent AGM, highlights the director’s ongoing commitment and potential strategic growth plans for the company.

