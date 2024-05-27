E79 Gold Mines Plans New Securities Issue

E79 Gold Mines Limited (AU:E79) has released an update.

E79 Gold Mines Limited has announced a proposed issue of 24,400,224 ordinary fully paid securities under a securities purchase plan, with the offer closing on June 21, 2024, and the issue date set for June 27, 2024. The plan is targeted at personal investors to potentially expand their portfolio in the mining sector.

