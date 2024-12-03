E79 Gold Mines Issues 1.5 Million Unlisted Options

E79 Gold Mines Limited (AU:E79) has released an update.

E79 Gold Mines Limited announced the issuance of 1.5 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.035, set to expire on November 30, 2027. This move is part of previously announced transactions and reflects the company’s strategic financial decisions. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact future stock valuations.

