E2open Parent Holdings's Earnings Outlook

E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate E2open Parent Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

E2open Parent Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.19% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at E2open Parent Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.04 EPS Actual 0.06 0.05 0.05 0.04 Price Change % -6.0% -6.0% -22.0% -7.000000000000001%

Tracking E2open Parent Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings were trading at $3.26 as of July 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about E2open Parent Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on E2open Parent Holdings.

E2open Parent Holdings has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $2.7, the consensus suggests a potential 17.18% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Yext, Bit Digital and Exodus Movement, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Yext, with an average 1-year price target of $9.56, suggesting a potential 193.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bit Digital, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 114.72% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Exodus Movement, with an average 1-year price target of $65.0, suggesting a potential 1893.87% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Yext, Bit Digital and Exodus Movement, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity E2open Parent Holdings Neutral -3.64% $76.64M -25.24% Yext Buy 14.06% $82.38M 0.52% Bit Digital Buy -17.38% $12.31M -13.38% Exodus Movement Buy 23.87% $21.10M -5.16%

Key Takeaway:

E2open Parent Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating decline. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, E2open Parent Holdings lags behind its peers in key financial metrics, suggesting potential challenges in performance and profitability compared to its industry counterparts.

Delving into E2open Parent Holdings's Background

E2open Parent Holdings Inc is an end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a deeply embedded, mission-critical platform that allows customers to optimize the supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, trade, manufacturing, and supply management. The Group has one reportable segment consisting of cloud-based, end-to-end SCM software. Geographically, the company operates in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, out of which the majority revenue is from the Americas.

A Deep Dive into E2open Parent Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: E2open Parent Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.64%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: E2open Parent Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -159.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): E2open Parent Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -25.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: E2open Parent Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.26. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for E2open Parent Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

