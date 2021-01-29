Clarim Acquisition, a blank check company targeting consumer-facing e-commerce, raised $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman James McCann, who is the founder, Chairman, and former CEO of 1-800-Flowers.com (Nasdaq: FLWS). He is joined by CFO, President, and Director Jaymin Patel, who most recently served as CEO of Brightstar Corporation from 2015 to 2018. Clarim Acquisition intends to leverage its management team's experience to target a business within the consumer-facing e-commerce sector.



Clarim Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CLRMU. Jefferies and BTIG acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article E-commerce SPAC Clarim Acquisition prices $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



